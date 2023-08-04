Irina Shayk wore a wedding dress but not for the reason you’d expect

We love hearing that there may be a new fashion-forward romance on the horizon in Hollywood.

And the duo who are lingering on everybody's lips right now, are former Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk, and American football icon, Tom Brady.

Incase you missed it, Tom and Irina were first linked at the end of July after photographs emerged on Page Six of the couple spending time together in Los Angeles, though neither party have confirmed their romance (Brady clearly has a 'type' considering he was previously married to fellow supermodel Gisele Bündchen for 13 years...).

© Instagram Irina stunned in a Vivenne Westwood wedding gown

On Thursdsy Irina shared a series of images to her Instagram page, wearing the coolest ivory wedding dress, and for a split second we thought she and Brady may have done a Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee (who knew eachother for 96 hours before they got engaged).

But, unsurprisingly, they didn't. Irina was actually attending fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's ultra lavish, supermodel-clad birthday party in Naples.

© Instagram Irina Shayk at Riccardo Tisci's birthday party

Irina wore the 'Comet' ivory wedding dress from Vivienne Westwood - a label who's signature corsetry and vintage silhouettes have been a favourite for fashionistas who've wed this year. Mcvitie's scion Jamie Laing married his girlfriend Sophie Habboo back in June, and for their UK civil ceremony in Chelsea, Sophie stunned in the label's 'Cora' gown.

© Instagram Irina Shayk and Riccardo Tisci at his birthday party in 2023

Irina paired her look with ivory western style boots with a gold chain draped across the front - cowgirlcore just levelled up a notch. As if wearing a wedding dress to a birthday party wasn't dramatic enough, she finished off the ensemble with diamond arrow-shaped dangle earrings to completely ooze glamour from head to toe.

© Instagram Riccardo's incredible table layout

With an Opera house (Teatro Bellini di Napol) as the backdrop, tables were erected in a cross shape for a candlelit dinner complete with white tablecloths. Riccardo also had a three-tier ivory birthday cake and guests dressed to impress for the monochrome dress code, according to Vogue.

Are bridal gown birthdays going to be 2023's new sartorial craze?