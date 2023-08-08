Papa Was A Rolling Stone: Ella Richards & Lucie de la Falaise star in joint autumn campaign

Ella Richards hails from an impressive line of creatives, and so, stepping into the limelight feels as though it must have been written in the stars.

Speaking of stars, when your grandfather is Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards and grandmother was Italian It-girl Anita Pallenberg, you're hardly going to shrink into the background.

The 26-year-old is making waves in the modelling industry, and her most recent work has got us positively aching for autumn.

The rising star appeared in a new campaign by British outerwear label Marfa Stance, and in doing so, was accompanied by a familiar face – her mother, fashion stylist and former model Lucie de la Falaise.

Thought a stylish hooded coat was something of an impossibility? Think again. The mother-daughter duo wore an assortment of pieces that left us scrambling to add to our outerwear wish list.

Earthy tones, cool-girl quilting and cosy texture – Marfa Stance's outerwear offerings aren't try-hard country, but slouchy, without ever verging into sluggish.

With a focus on longevity, the brand prides itself on delivering seasonless outerwear that can be customised at your whim. And, as Ella and Lucie demonstrated, the pieces don't feel as though they are confined to the realms of one particular age bracket.

"We offer a collection of continuity. A kit of parts. Italian-made garments and buildable accessories engineered for year-round wearability and versatility thanks to their clever layering capacity," the brand writes.

"Marfa Stance puts you in control by providing you with the building blocks to create your very own endlessly evolving style, while giving you the power to climate control your own wardrobe with detachable hoods, collars and liners. Every element jigsaws together, season after season and never goes into sale."