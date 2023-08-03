15 celebrity stylists you need to follow on Instagram

These are the celebrity stylists to follow for an instant feed boost

From sourcing exquisite couture to meticulously curating a look that screams 'cool-girl casual', celebrity stylists are the backbone of the industry.

A sharp eye for design, the ability to avert wardrobe malfunctions and encyclopaedic brand knowledge – it's all part of the job description.

And for fashion fans, the celebrity stylist's personal Instagram is a goldmine. For exclusive backstage dressing room snaps and PSAs on the hottest up-and-coming labels, look no further.

Hello! Fashion shares the celebrity stylists you need to follow on Instagram:

Liat Baruch

With over 15 years of industry experience under her belt, Los Angeles-based stylist and consultant Liat Baruch rose to the occasion when she was tasked with styling modern It-girl Sofia Richie for 'Gen-Z's royal wedding', as some have affectionately nicknamed her lavish south of France nuptials. Three bespoke Chanel bridal gowns? Consider it done.

Rhea Francois

London-based stylist Rhea Francois is radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama's fashion fairy godmother – reason enough for a follow. If the Love Island withdrawals have hit you hard, check out Rhea's posts to relive Maya's most showstopping summer 'fits, including pieces by up-and-coming brands such as Crolage, as well as the usual major players.

Mimi Cuttrell

Based between New York and Los Angeles, Mimi Cuttrell masterminds both high octane red carpet and more low-key street style looks for the likes of Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Lily Rose Depp and Iris Law.

Aimée Croysdill

A sharp eye for design runs in the family for London-based stylist Aimée Croysdill. Her great-grandfather was the first womenswear tailor on Savile Row, and she followed in his footsteps, eventually landing herself the gig as Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan's go-to outfit adviser.

Georgia Medley

Stylist and ELLE contributing editor Georgia Medley excels in outfits with a cool-girl edge. With a focus on texture and embellishment, her client roster boasts the likes of Ellie Goulding, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and multi-hyphenate Michaela Coel. That Met Gala Schiaparelli moment? Masterminded by Georgia.

Olivia Buckingham

Fashion stylist and Vogue Hong Kong contributor Olivia Buckingham is the woman responsible for Princess Beatrice's recent outfit overhaul. Reem Acra wedding guest glam and Monique Lhuillier race day lace? We very much approve.

Andrew Mukamal

If being the sartorial (and organisational, for that matter) genius behind Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour wardrobe won't earn Andrew Mukamal a follow, we don't know what will. All hail.

Lorenzo Posocco

Obsessed with Dua Lipa's killer 'fits? You have Italian stylist Lorenzo Posocco to thank. He is responsible for both the international star's statement costumes and more understated, off-duty looks. Expect exclusive BTS snaps and plenty of new brand discoveries.

Dani Michelle

Los Angeles-based Dani Michelle cleans up in the It-girl department. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Elsa Hosk are just a few of her devoted clients, and, frankly, the calibre of their outfits speaks volumes. From Vivienne Westwood glitz to cool-girl cuts, if you're after aspirational outfit inspiration, you won't be disappointed.

Kate Young

It's no coincidence that Kate Young is one of Hollywood's most in-demand stylists, her work (and client roster, for that matter) speaks for itself. Her area of expertise is elegance rather than edgy, and the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Rachael Weisz and Dakota Johnson are utterly indebted.

Rebecca Corbin-Murray

Adored by British actresses, Rebecca Corbin-Murray is the sartorial mind who keeps Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley, Gemma Chan and the like, stylishly clad. Expect scene-stealing silhouettes and heaps of occasion wear inspiration.

Nicky Yates

ES Magazine's style editor-at-large Nicky Yates has worked with countless A-listers over the years, but her work during this year's awards season was truly excellent. Hit follow for a dose of killer red carpet 'fits, including those worn by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Claire Foy and Naomi Ackie.

Elizabeth Stewart

Los Angeles-based stylist Elizabeth Stewart is adored by the A-list crowd for her red carpet expertise. With a client list that boasts the likes of Amanda Seyfriend, Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain, Elizabeth's behind-the-scenes insights are interesting and wholesome in equal parts.

Rob Zangardi

One half of the Instagram styling duo known simply as #RandM (alongside Mariel Haenn), Rob Zangardi is well-worth a follow. Jennifer Lopez has him on speed dial, and stars such as Hailee Steinfeld and Camila Cabello also rely on him for a killer 'fit. Enough said.

Enrique Melendez

Los Angeles-based Enrique Melendez started out assisting stylists who dressed musicians, but he shifted focus and took on Jenna Ortega as his first acting client when the up-and-coming star was just 14. Since then, their creative partnership has gone from strength to strength.