Angelina Jolie is wearing the loudest 'quiet luxury' bag on repeat this summer

Angelina Jolie has once again graced the summer of 2023 with her impeccable fashion sense. One accessory that has caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts and casual observers alike is her choice of Celine bag, a brand which embodies "quiet luxury."

Whether she's attending a night out or simply strolling through the city streets, the bag seems to complement her look seamlessly.

Throughout the summer, Angelina Jolie has been spotted numerous times sporting the carry-all, effortlessly pairing it with a variety of outfits for different occasions. On Friday August 19, the UN Ambassador stepped out with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for a night at the Walter Kerr Theatre to watch Broadway’s "Hadestown.” Jolie paired the bag with a camel pant suit and tonal matching slouchy tee. On Sunday she wore it with her trademark hue, a black off-shoulder oversized coat.

Angelina paired the Celine tote with her signature shade: black

Known for her refined taste, Angelina effortlessly embraces elegance with a hint of ostentation. On one hand, the Celine Horizontal Cabas Tote exudes an air of understated simplicity with its clean lines and minimalistic design. Yet, it manages to make a bold statement through the logomania, boasting Blazon Chaine, featuring intertwining Cs inspired by the Arc de Triomphe on repeat.

‘Triomphe’ means ‘achievement’ in direct translation, but many may know the term from the Parisian iconic landmark “Arc de Triomphe de l'Étoile”. Back in 1973, Céline Vipiana, founder of the French fashion house, took inspiration from the famous Parisian monument for the logo. It became rooted in the history of the maison ever since.

Although the bag is no longer available on the Celine website, it is being resold on sites such as Vestiaire Collective and 1stDibs for around £1,650 - £2,000.

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, trends come and go, but timeless pieces always find their place. Angelina Jolie's choice to wear the Celine bag repeatedly speaks volumes about her appreciation for pieces that stand the test of time. This subtle yet impactful accessory allows her to stay true to her classic style agenda.

© Getty She also paired it with a camel suit for a day out with her daughter Vivienne

This 'quiet luxury' concept encapsulated by the Celine bag resonates perfectly with Angelina Jolie's personal style.

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, trends come and go, but timeless pieces always find their place. Angelina Jolie's choice to wear the Celine bag repeatedly throughout the summer of 2023 speaks volumes about her appreciation for pieces that stand the test of time. This subtle yet impactful accessory allows her to express her individuality while staying true to her classic and sophisticated persona.

As we observe Angelina Jolie gracefully carrying the Celine bag, it serves as a reminder that fashion isn't just about labels or trends; it's about the art of curating a personal narrative through clothing and accessories. The 'quiet luxury' of the Celine bag is a representation of this sentiment, and Angelina Jolie's repeated choice to wear it showcases her mastery in weaving together a story of timeless elegance and modern sophistication.