Sofia Richie just prepared us for a huge Autumn 2023 accessories trend

By now it should come as no surprise when we say Sofia Richie is leading the charge with an outfit that is set to be a huge trend next season.

The 24-year-old style muse and daughter of Lionel Richie is the ultimate It-girl right now. After influencing style agendas for the whole of spring/summer 2023 thanks to her wedding day, her holiday looks and her dinner attire to name a few, she’s beginning to inspire our cold weather wishlist (her autumnal Chanel flats are a dream come true).

© Instagram Sofia shared an image to her Instagram story wearing a shirt and black tie

Her latest dress of choice has a radically different aesthetic to her signature feminine frocks, but as always she is absolutely on trend, as proven by the autumn/winter ‘23 fashion shows.

The budding designer shared an image to her Instagram stories showing her 10.3m Instagram followers her ’Tuesday fuel’. Though she may have been referencing the green smoothie she was elegantly sipping, it was her bold accessory that got our juices flowing.

Sofia wore a crisp white shirt with a long sleeved maxi dress over the top. She finished with white platform boots and a black tie around her neck. It’s giving ‘school uniform but make it 2023’, and it dominated runways back in February.

© Spotlight Carolina Herrera, David Koma, Valentino AW23

“Cast your mind back to your school days and give uniforms a second chance this season,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin, “Leading the way, Valentino dedicated its entire show to a literal take on the black-tie dress code. Not alone in its ode to the classic tailoring combo, Carolina Herrera and David Koma also subverted gender norms, presenting womenswear looks with crisp, white shirts and stark contrast appendages.”

Naturally, stylish Sofia is bang on trend with her look, and we can’t get enough.