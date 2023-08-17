Madonna wore hundreds of crystals to mark her 65th birthday

Madonna celebrated her 65th birthday on August 16, but you’d be forgiven for thinking she was celebrating her 30th, or 40th or 50th, as her everchanging style agenda was just as unexpected, iconic and quirky as ever.

Whether she’s rocking cone bras, cult-adored designer boots or controversial crosses, the Holiday singer has been through some of the most memorable style eras in pop history, so there was never any doubt she’d be marking her special day in an extravagant outfit. The pop legend shared an image to her Instagram stories showing her 19.1m followers a glimpse of her birthday suit, and it was everything we expected and more.

Madonna shared the iage to her Instagram stories

She wore black satin gloves with a fur trim on the cuffs, with rings scattered over her fingers. During the AW23 fashion week shows, Saint Laurent sent models down the runway with anklets layered over black tights - is displaying jewellery over our winter warmers about to become a trend?

Accessories were the star of the show, as she also wore super statement, square-cut emerald dangle earrings. The pièce de résistance? Her showstopping ‘Pantheress’ sunglasses from Anna-Karin Karlsson. "This frame is bejewelled with hundreds of hand-set crystals, with real emerald stones in the eyes of the panther,” the brand says on its website.

Madonna’s face glam was also as opulent as her ensemble (though perhaps slightly ‘quieter’ than her iconic punky 80s makeup looks). Her flawless, dewy skin had a dusting of peach-hued blush, paired with a harmonious warm nude satin lip.

It's not just on her birthday that she goes all out with her oufits - last week she shared a series of images on Instagram in a dramatic ensemble that oozed goth-glam. Madonna wore a daring, strapless corset, boasting a sweetheart neckline and paired it with leather, fingerless opera gloves. She finished the ensemble off with fishnet tights and Marc Jacobs' Kiki boots - the unexpected shoe of 2023 that is also adored by Nicola Peltz and Kim Kardashian.

More is always more whenever Madonna is concerned.