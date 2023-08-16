Emily Ratajkowski’s white thong bikini is strangely perfect for future brides

The end of summer is fast approaching, but Emily Ratakjowski (like the rest of us) is proving she's not ready to go just yet.

We can always rely on the supermodel and podcast host to share images on Instagram that give us major swimwear inspo and her most recent snaps have sent her 30 million Instagram followers into meltdown. The satin two-piece she wore from Inamorata - the label she founded in 2017 - is actually perfect for brides to be.

Regardless of where budding brides choose to spend their hen party or honeymoon, swimwear in white or cream hues is often an essential - be it for a beach club in Ibiza, a villa in the south of France, or a hot tub in the Cotswolds.

© Instagram The supermodel shared images to her Instagram grid

Emily's ‘Luciana’ bikini in the shade 'avorio' is perfect for any of the above. The ivory-hued two-piece boasts stunning ruched cups and thick satin straps which tie into the chicest bow at the back.

The matching briefs have a low rise front (unsurprising considering she's the unofficial queen of Y2K silhouettes), chunky straps on the side, and adjustable ruching to allow for more or less coverage.

© Instagram Emily wore the Luciana bikini from her label Inamorata

As somebody who has frequently spoken out about body shaming culture, Emily explains on the Inamorata website that her pieces are "rejecting the tired old myths about body image, Inamorata woman embraces the full spectrum of the female form--and makes her look damn good in the process".

She's had an impressive line up of bikinis on her 2023 roster since the very beginning. In January, Em wore the coolest 80s two-piece, and in April she modelled some of the daring pieces from Inamorata’s summer bikini drop, and we were utterly obsessed.

Her ethereal ivory bikini is the definition of quiet luxury, and is perfect for brides and honeymooners.