Jennifer Lawrence suffers wardrobe malfunction during live event - and her reaction is priceless

Jennifer Lawrence is known for her good humored approach to life, which came in handy as she experienced a wardrobe malfunction while introducing the Saks and Dior holiday window display in New York.

The Oscar winning actress, 33, stood on stage to open the display when disaster hit as the belt which tied her coat around her pinged off suddenly.

Jennifer looked gobsmacked, gasping with her hands over her mouth, as the simple black belt fell to the ground from her long black coat. As New York’s traffic continued around them with a serenade of car horns, the moment was utterly priceless.

WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence’s hilarious response to wardrobe malfunction

Despite pausing for the moment, Jennifer carried on with grace as she tried not to let the issue ruin the event.

“Thank you to Dior and Saks, especially Delphine and Veronique and Mark”, she said. “I’ve had the honor of being a part of the Dior family for quite some time now. Looking round this feels like the perfect place to celebrate the holidays. Thank you again for having me, this is so exciting.”

© John Lamparski Jennifer looked gobsmacked at the malfunction

As the lights switched off to direct attention to the display, members of the audience could be heard laughing away and applauding the moment as it finished.

Jennifer Lawrence wears the most amazing outfits, but has always been relatively open about her wardrobe malfunctions.

© John Lamparski Despite the wardrobe issue, Jennifer looked incredibly chic

Back in 2015 she explained on The Tonight Show how she accidentally flashed director Francis Ford Coppola.

The star wore a Tom Ford dress, but came into issues when the zipper malfunctioned.

© Mark Davis The aforementioned fall

"I started walking [over] and I noticed I was barefoot, but I was like, 'Eh, they probably won't notice,'" she explained. "So I'm barefoot, but I introduced myself, and I was like, 'I'm such a huge fan! 'The Godfather!' Ah!' And then went on and introduced myself to the whole table.”

The actress explained that she introduced herself, saying: “'Hi, I'm Jennifer Lawrence.' They had no idea who I was. [I] went back to the table, my entire dress was unzipped, and my thong was out."

© Jeffrey Mayer Jennifer was able to laugh at the famous moment

Perhaps most famously, her biggest malfunction was when she fell over on the stars en route to accept her Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings’ Playbook in 2013. She later explained in an interview with W Magazine that she had been told by her stylist to ‘Kick, walk, kick, walk’ but had forgotten this in favor of the phrase ‘cakewalk’.

“You are supposed to kick the dress out while you walk, and I totally forgot because I was thinking about cake! And that's why I fell”, she explained.

Needless to say the Hunger Games star’s ability to laugh at herself is one of her best qualities. She recently returned to the industry after a brief hiatus, as she married art gallery director Cooke Maroney in 2019 and had a baby in 2022.

