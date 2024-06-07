Shorts Trends 2024: The 5 cool-girl styles to have on your radar

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s a fine time of year when the mercury rises to the point where anything sub-knee can get a much needed airing. Welcome to shorts weather! And while it's fair to say that it took its time, we are extremely excited to cast off our tights and start sporting some more summery styles.

© Edward Berthelot Janka Polliani sported denim knee shorts alongside pal Marianne Theodorsen wearing O'Neil for Copenhagen Fashion Week.

What are the shorts trends for 2024?

The SS24 runways were hot with leg-baring action, from Rejina Pyo’s rich beige Bermudas, to Celine’s sporty drawstring offerings. We were especially taken with Chanel and Paloma Wool’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-them itsy bitsy hot pants. We all have a trusty pair of denim shorts stashed in our wardrobes, but for this Summer why not add something a little more exciting to the mix with one of our It-girl approved trends?

5 shorts trends to have on your radar in 2024:

Micro shorts

Stella McCartney SS24

Ah, the micro short, as seen at Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant. You may well be wondering what the difference is between a micro short and a pair of knickers? I’m afraid we can’t help there much, except to say that there is a touch more cheek coverage on the former, although that entirely depends on how you like to wear your undergarments quite frankly. All we will say is perhaps give these a swerve for Sunday lunch at Grandma’s…

Sabrina Micro Shorts Silence + Noise The Details Composition: 76% Viscose, 21% Nylon, 3% Elastane Editor's Note A gloriously fun way to add a pop of red to your outfits. Team with sheer tights and a cute knit to tone down their skimpiness factor. A low rise waist and piped detailing make this the perfect pair of party pants. £19.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Alessia Menswear Trouser Shorts Free People The Details 100% Polyester Editor's Note Combining a cheeky silhouette with a grown-up print, and believe it or not - there's even room for pockets too. Pair with ballet flats and an oversize blazer (embrace shoulder pads) to balance proportions. £68.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Eunia Shorts in Nantucket Blue Motel The Details Composition: 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane Editor's Note We adore this styling, team with a baby tee and boots and you're absolutely good to go. Super stretchy in a lycra fabric, this miniscule pair come in no less than 7 colours. £26.00 AT MOTEL

Cotton Fleece Shorts Prada The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Editor's Note Where Prada goes, we follow, and these cute as a button shorts were born to be worn with the matching cropped cardigan. Find the iconic Prada triangle embroidered on the back of these tiny, yet timeless shorts. £510.00 AT HARRODS

Soft Mini Hotpants Monki The Details Composition: Cotton 95%, Elastane 5% Editor's Note Soft cotton jersey and an extra wide waistband make these shorts perfect fare for getting out-and-about or lounging on the sofa (in equal measure). This pair sports a regular waist, perfect for those who don't like to dabble in a low rise life. £8.99 @ MONKI



Boxers

Didu SS24

Those who fell in love with the comfortable, elasticated, super soft boxer shorts of previous seasons need not fret, they’re still very much on the radar for Summer 2024. Although word of warning, I wore a pair to my local pub and was asked no less than 7 times why I was wearing my boyfriend’s underwear to a public place. So be prepared. This year, blue and white stripes are still a brilliant option, but why not experiment with satin, linen or bright colour?

Drawstring Linen Shorts & Other Stories The Details Composition: 100% Linen Editor's Note We adore sumptuously soft linen with a slight crease (well we don't really want to do the ironing either) for an effortless ensemble. She's got pockets, and you can also snap up the matching linen oversize shirt. Win win. £57.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Lena Green Wave Print Shorts Kitri The Details Composition: 80% Lenzing Tencel™ Lyocell, 20% Linen Editor's Note Kitri has become our go-to for glorious prints in easy to wear silhouettes and this relaxed co-ord is no exception. This gorgeous green wave print was inspired by Greek ceramic art, and they've also rustled up trousers, a top and a shirt, plus 2 dresses in the same print. Opa! £85.00 AT KITRI

Boxer Waist Detail Boyfriend Shorts in Orange Textured Stripe Co-ord Daisy Street The Details Composition: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester

Editor's Note A high-rise waist plus a perfectly peachy orange stripe? Consider us sold. Daisy Street are known for their sweet Summery prints and we'll be pairing these with platform sandals and 90s sunnies. £26.00 AT ASOS

The Boxer: Hemp Green With Nothing Underneath The Details Composition: 100% Hemp Editor's Note If you like shirts, you'll love WNU for their soft as butter and light yet as a feather offerings. Whether or not you wear something underneath we'll leave to your discretion. Crafted from 100% hemp, a luxurious yet sustainable fabric, these green boxers come in 6 colours and have a flattering curved hem. £60.00 AT WITH NOTHING UNDERNEATH

Denim Pull-on Shorts H&M The Details: Composition: Cotton 82%, Polyester 18% Editor's Note Combine the beloved look of denim with the comfort of a thickly elasticated waist boxer short. Perfect for going overboard on a picky-bits dinner in the garden. This extremely versatile pair also come in a dark denim wash. We've decided we'll be picking up both. £15.99 AT H&M



Long & tailored

Zimmermann SS24

We’ve been waxing lyrical about the return of big, baggy Bermuda shorts (even Queen Rania is in on the action), but we want to introduce their slinky, slightly sexier cousin: the long, tailored short. Unlike the surfer-approved 'jort', these neat, tucked trims and razor-sharp hemlines are perfect for the office and pub alike. HR won’t bat an eye.

Tailored Knee-Length Shorts COS The Details Composition: 80% Lyocell, 20% Linen

Editor's Note Effortlessly modern tailoring meets crisp, fresh white, breathable fabric. A Cos classic. You could pair these shorts with the matching top (which sports epic back detail) or the waistcoat. Choices choices. £75.00 AT COS

Pleated Printed Cotton-Voile Shorts Thierry Colson The Details Composition: 100% cotton Editor's Note These shorts are bound to put you in a good mood, and they're inspired by the brand's founder's travels around the world. These knee-covering shorts are pleated at the hips to give you extra comfort and are intentionally a loose fit. £600.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Knee Length Suiting Shorts Weekday The Details Composition: Polyester 64%, Viscose 34%, Elastane 2% Editor's Note Thanks to the front and back creases, these longline shorts are perfect business fare, while the low waist adds an element of fun. Born to be worn with a pair of kitten heels, a polo neck and a teensy-weensy handbag. £37.00 AT WEEKDAY

Bermuda Shorts With Double Darts Massimo Dutti The Details Composition: linen 59%, viscose 38%, elastane 3% Editor's Note You can always rely on Massimo Dutti to deliver effortlessly elegant and grown up staples you'll be wearing for years to come.

Sporting darted details and a linen blend, this loose cut pair will soon be on the fast-track to becoming a wardrobe go-to.

£69.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Elara Tailored Shorts Jaded London The Details Composition: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane Editor's Note Adding a distinctly Y2K spin (city shorts, remember those?) in grey and black houndstooth and a turned up hem. A marvellous way to style the sheer knee high black socks we presently have on constant rotation. £45.00 AT JADED LONDON



Lingerie-like

Yuhan Wang SS24

We’re blaming Bridgerton for the white frills and ruffles that have cropped up in wild abundance. Bloomer shorts and lace trims (the latter being a safe bet for those who don’t want to go full Dickensian) are surprisingly more versatile than you might think. The puffed shape is very flattering, and we’ll be teaming ours with a cropped knit and cowboy boots for a touch of Beyonce energy.

Maeve Smocked Bloomer Shorts Anthropologie The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Editor's Note Polka dot print adds a touch of whimsy, perfectly paired with white ankle socks and a robust. black loafer. Delicate and flattering, these shorts make a proper style statement without being too ostentatious.

£48.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Lace Low Rise Tiered Mini Skort Cider The Details Composition: 100% polyester Editor's Note Well hello cheeky! What could be more rambunctious than red ruffles and a bum skimming hem? To dial down the naughtiness, pair with an oversized grey tshirt and a pair of biker boots. £19.00 AT CIDER

© Revolve The Dauphine Knickers Selkie The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Editor's Note We're big funs of the oversized ruffled waist on these knicker-esque bloomers. Very romantic, this poplin frilled fantasy comes with a matching tank top with sweet bow ties.

£150.00 AT REVOLVE

Penny Ruffle Shorties Fruity Booty The Details Composition: 85% Polyester, 15% Elastane Editor's Note Fruity Booty specialise in underwear you'll immediately want to wear outside too and these shirred shorts are no exception. The team at Fruity Booty spent a year perfecting this perfectly ruched design with their seamstresses in Portugal. £60.00 AT FRUITY BOOTY

Picnic Bloomers Out From Under The Details Composition: 100% Polyester Editor's Note Ok, so technically pyjamas but we see no reason why this pair isn't perfect for a picnic in the park too. Pop the matching bralet over a white tshirt for a more family-friendly take on the look. £24.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS



Denim with a difference

American Rag

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you can’t have failed to notice that the hype around leopard print jeans has reached fever pitch. And your shorts certainly aren’t safe either. Whether emblazoned with animal print, pattern or embroidery, jazzed up denim breathes a burst of fresh air into your collection, as seen at Etro and Y/Project.

Printed denim short Guess The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Editor's Title Who can say that Guess doesn't come to mind when thinking of iconic denim brands with a 90s twist? This Western themed print is officially SS24 approved. All the classic elements of a timeless pair of denim shorts: 5 pockets, rigid fit and a high-rise waist but topped off with a joyful print. £95.00 AT GUESS

Leopard-Print Straight shorts Mango The Details Composition: 100% Cotton Editor's Note The cat got the cream this year, with leopard print adorning absolutely everything, and we have a real soft spot for animal print denim pieces. We love the juxtaposition of these casual shorts teamed with a satin shirt and a heel. £35.99 AT MANGO

Paisley Denim Shorts Etro The Details Composition: 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane Editor's Note Etro and paisley go together like peaches and cream, and their SS24 show was awash with the dreamiest prints. Team with a t-shirt for popping to the park, but add killer black accessories for more exciting adventures. £440.00 AT MYTHERESA

Lowe Stripe Denim short Aligne The Details Composition: 100% Organic Cotton Editor's Note A slightly longer length, so reassurance of no unwanted bum cheekery. Did you know that Aligne have partnered with SOJO to offer a tailoring service for their products? Baggy waists begone. £79.00 AT ALIGNE

Cowboy Short 5 Inch in Dreamer Wrangler The Details: Composition: 98% Cotton 2% Elastane Editor's Note Dreamer is the perfect name for this whimsical floral print that captures all the delight of Spring, but none of the hayfever. Both comfortable and durable, these shorts were developed with adventure in mind. Where will you wear yours? £60.00 AT WRANGLER



How we chose:

Aesthetic: Letting the runway guide me, I picked the coolest, Summeriest shorts I could find.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

Why you should trust me?

Working in fashion is simultaneously the best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me because spending all day surrounded by gorgeous pieces and trends lit a fire under my (already substantial) shopping habit. I love to shop. I live to shop, and summer ensembles are my jam. In a previous life, I worked in Personal Shopping, and I’m the person to take out with you if you want to be wholeheartedly talked into a purchase.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.