Hailey Bieber shares her 'strawberry girl summer' make up hack and it's so easy to recreate

The beauty muse shared a TikTok with a step by step tutorial of her go-to glam, and previewed two new Rhode products...

Earlier this week, Hailey Bieber officially declared that right now is officially a "strawberry girl summer".

Though it may seem like she's taking TikTok's current favourite "tomato girl" trend and putting her own spin on it, she's actually been dropping hints about new cream blushes launching soon in her beauty brand, Rhode.

The hashtag #haileybiebermakeup has over 141 million views on TikTok thanks to her constant radiant skin and bronzed, natural-looking, dewy glam. She shared her latest makeup tutorial on the platform showing how she creates her strawberry girl make up, and the best part? she did a voiceover for the first time ever, walking us through it step by step.

Starting with products from her beauty brand Hialey says: "I started with the 'Glazing Milk' and the 'Peptide Glazing Fluid' as I always do". This is followed by brushing up her brows with a spoolie and an undiscosed product, but prior videos have revealed she often uses the Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel from Anastasia Beverly Hills. Then, she applies cream bronzed from the 'Shade and Illuminate' pallette from Tom Ford sweeping it up her cheekbones and across her forehead. She also dots some concealer and blends it out.

Hailey then moves from applying products with brushes to using her fingers, and starts with two unreleased Rhode products:"Then I went in with two cream blushes that I mixed together. Can't say where the cream blushes are from, wink wink." She blends in the red-hued pink and brighter pink blush and follows up with a "peachy coloured highlighter".

Back to using brushes for the eyes, she then applied swept some bronzer over her lids, drew a few fake freckles along the sides of her nose and created a "tiny little wing" with Sephora's Wink-It Felt Tip Eyeliner. She then curled her lashes and applied mascara.

Finishing off with her signature glossy lip, she drew the outline of her pout with a nude-brown lip liner (perfect for her latte makeup) and buffed it out with her finger. Then she applied the same two undisclosed cream blushes that she used on her cheeks and blotted them onto her lips, giving them a pinkish sheen, topping it off with one of Rhode's signature peptide lip treatments.

Whether you're a tomato or a strawberry girl, it's clear that hues of red and pink is the colour palette to have at the top of your agenda this summer.