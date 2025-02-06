Aligne's reversible trench coat now comes in a new colourway – and all the Cool Girls are wearing it

Known for its contemporary and more accessible take on fashion, Copenhagen Fashion Week is rapidly becoming our favourite place to spot a trend, evidenced by the number of influencers sharing their recent street style looks on Instagram.

And there is one hero piece that has piqued our interest – the now-viral Barnaby Reversible Wax Trench Coat by Aligne.

The original beige iteration was first worn by the likes of Amaka Hamelijnck and Hollie Mercedes Peters at CFW last autumn, and following its sell-out success, the East London-based label has unveiled a fresh update for spring in navy and stone white.

While the earlier version features a pale beige wax coating with brown collar and cuffs on one side and a heritage check on the other, the new take comes in smart dark navy with a pale stone white shade as the reverse.

Design details including contrast stitching, large cuff turn-ups and a contrasting tie belt add luxe appeal to the style classic.

With the original version prompting 1,000 people sign up to the waiting list for a restock, influencers including Polly Sayer, Amaka Hamelijnck and Hollie Mercedes Peters have worn the latest Barnaby trench at Copenhagen Fashion Week, each styling it in their own unique way.

Hollie (who also hosted an event with the brand) wore hers with a long denim skirt, patterned pale blue knit and knee-high boots, while Polly paired the stone iteration with a monochrome knit, jeans, socks and loafers for a preppy take, later changing to the navy side to explore the city on an Aligne branded bike.

Closer to home, podcaster and bestselling author Elizabeth Day looked chic showing both sides of the trench worn with flat black boots over a burgundy marl knit and denim mini skirt also from the brand.

The coat retails for £189 and is available in UK sizes 4-22. Versatile, timeless and comprising two coats in one, the Barnaby trench makes for a savvy investment this spring. If you're keen to join the style set, you can receive 10% off your first order when you sign up to the brand's newsletter online.

Founded in 2020, Aligne specialises in contemporary womenswear that combines modern design with sustainable practices. The brand is led by a female team based in East London who operate from a net-zero office space in Shoreditch.

Aligne believes in empowering women, underpinned by its partnership with Smart Works, that UK charity that dresses and coaches unemployed women to succeed in job interviews and establish a career.

