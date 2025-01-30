The Reiss SS25 Pre-Collection may be its most chic yet – 17 hero pieces I'm shopping

Boasting an array of celebrity and royal fans including Princess Kate, Cat Deeley, Princess Eugenie and Alex Scott, Reiss is the premium womenswear brand loved for its sharp tailoring and smart silhouettes.

Founded in London in 1971 by David Reiss, its high quality fabrics, clean lines and modern designs have made it one of the most renowned names on the British high street.

Reiss SS25 Pre-Collection

Also offering clothing and accessories for men and children, the elegant, buy-now, wear-forever capsule pieces will add an instant upgrade to any look.

Excitingly, the brand has just unveiled its SS25 Pre-Collection, with an array of new tailoring separates, knits, accessories and outerwear to refresh your wardrobe during the cooler months.

Reiss SS25 Pre-Collection

The range may just be Reiss' most chic yet – so I've compiled my ultimate wish list to inspire your next browse...

How I chose:

Timelessness: I've opted for investment items that won't date, to give you max cost per wear and ensure that each piece is a considered purchase, and will go the distance in creating outfits for years to come.

Sizing: At the time of publishing, and in subsequent updates, I've included items with the most size and length options to appeal to the widest demographic of readers and offer the highest stock availability.

Luxe appeal: I've opted for items that look far more expensive than their high street price tag, to elevate any workwear or weekend look.

Reiss SS25 Pre-Collection

Why you should trust me:

With more than a decade of experience in women's media, I have a strong market knowledge of fashion brands, trends and product. I have scoured the Reiss SS25 Pre-Collection to bring you an expert edit of the most enduring items to upgrade your wardrobe for winter, spring and beyond, selecting items with wear-forever appeal to give you the most wardrobe mileage.

The best SS25 Pre-Collection items from Reiss:

1/ 12 Reika Cotton Crochet Collared Jumper in Stone Editor's Note With its textured open-stitch crochet design, this short-sleeved top will make the perfect layering piece. Also available in a pale buttermilk shade, it will add interest to office looks and weekend wear.



Wear with: flared jeans, a neutral trench and dark brown accessories.

£120 at REISS 2/ 12 Heather Stretch-Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans in Dark Blue Editor's Note Made from a stretch-cotton, these Heather dark blue jeans hug the hips and drape elegantly to a wide-cut leg. The high-rise style is elevated by raised front seams to give a 70s look. Wear with: a pale cashmere knit and pointed ankle boots. £168 at REISS 3/ 12 Ava Wool-Cashmere Open-Neck Jumper in Blue Editor's Note In a luxe wool-cashmere blend, the Ava knit is available in powder blue and oatmeal to refresh any winter look. Drop shoulders, a row of three buttons and ribbed trims add further interest.



Wear with: a brown leather A-line skirt and knee high boots or pointed flats. £130 at REISS 4/ 12 Terra Denim Button-Through Midi Dress in Indigo Editor's Note A denim dress is the ultimate all-rounder – dress up with tailoring or layer over thermals or knits on cooler days. This Terra style features buttoned cuffs and a front slit and has a mid blue indigo shade.



Wear with: suede knee-high boots, a waist belt and chunky jewellery. £248 at REISS 5/ 12 Lacey Lace-Front Shirt With Cotton in Black Editor's Note Also available in cream, this pretty floral lace blouse boasts a classic collar, button cuffs, and a front button placket to add a feminine touch to any look. Wear with: dark navy jeans, pointed ankle boots and gold jewellery. £148 at REISS 6/ 12 Millie Single-Breasted Tailored Waistcoat in Cream Editor's Note Also available in black, the waistcoat trend continues for SS25, with this Millie style giving a sharp, single-breasted silhouette. In a finely woven fabric, the darts create a sharp tailored look, with an adjuster strap at the back to offer a customisable fit.



Wear with: black or white tailored trousers and a mannish blazer now, then the matching white shorts in the warmer months. £158 at REISS 7/ 12 Etta Cropped Cable-Knit Jumper With Mohair in Charcoal Editor's Note Upgrade cold weather days with this cosy wool and mohair blend cable knit. The foldover collar, buttoned placket, ribbed hem and cuffs look ultra expensive.



Wear with: beige tailored trousers and Adidas Sambas. £148 at REISS 8/ 12 August Gabardine Trench Coat with Cotton in Neutral Editor's Note A trench coat never goes out of style. Crafted from a silky smooth gabardine fabric, this version has a streamlined design with a buckle strap, adjustable collar, and signature epaulettes. The removable belt means you can wear it fastened tightly for a smart look or worn loosely over layers during a cold snap.



Wear with: a hoodie, your favourite jeans or black leggings, cashmere socks and trainers. £298 at REISS 9/ 12 Hailey Silk Shirt in Chocolate Editor's Note Also available in black, navy, ivory, champagne and mulberry, this pure silk Hailey shirt will give the luxe touch to any outfit. The fabric has an elegant drape, while the concealed button placket, oversized double cuffs and pointed collar look extra sharp.



Wear with: tailored trousers or a midi skirt in a structured fabric. £198 at REISS 10/ 12 Alina Compact-Knit Belted Midi Dress in Navy Editor's Note Also available in black, the Alina dress is crafted from a compact knit for a structured yet comfortable fit. Its high neckline and drop shoulders give a modern take to the silhouette, with a sleek D-ring belt to define the waist and a subtle side slit for a seductive look.

Wear with: knee-high boots, a wool coat and cat-eye sunglasses. £170 at REISS 11/ 12 Simone Drape-Neck Shell Top in Yellow Editor's Note Worn by Cat Deeley recently on This Morning, this mustard sleeveless top caused a sell-out. In a lightweight crepe fabric with a softly draped neckline, the Simone style will work as well at meetings as at weddings.



Wear with: white tailored trousers and pointed suede heels like Cat, or indigo denim flares and an oversized blazer. £118 at REISS 12/ 12 Claude High Rise Flared Trousers in Chocolate Brown Editor's Note Also available in black, mink and navy, these flattering tailored trousers will become one of your most worn pairs. In this season's must-have chocolate shade, the pinched front seams and high-stretch fabric ensure the perfect fit.



Wear with: a pinstripe shirt or cashmere knit, ankle boots and aviator jacket. £150 at REISS

Don't forget to accessorise:

1/ 5 Lyra Leather And Suede Tote Bag in Chocolate Editor's Note With its lightly grained leather and soft suede mix, this bag has a modern trapeze silhouette. Being roomy but also sleek, it will prove an ideal work and weekend bag, with a slim leather strap and gold-tone hardware which further dial up the glamour.

£268 AT REISS 2/ 5 Bianca Block Heel Knee High Boots in Chocolate Editor's Note A comfortable block heel and side zip ensures these boots will go the distance on your commute. In plush chocolate brown, layer over skinny jeans or leggings, or wear with a long pleated skirt and roll-neck for a chic look. £348 at REISS 3/ 5 Holly Leather Skinny Belt in Oxblood Editor's Note Adding a waist belt is an easy style hack to upgrade any look. This skinny style comes in oxblood, black, off-white and brown: choose from leather or suede to accessorise tailored trousers, dresses and pencil skirts. £38 at REISS 4/ 5 Shiba Suede Leather Braided-Strap Tote Bag in Rust Editor's Note As a trend suede shows no sign of abating, and this Shiba tote bag combines supple-grained leather and soft suede in classic tan brown. The shoulder strap can be adjusted using the gold-tone buckle, whilst the braided trim will look pretty worn over a smart blazer or tweed jacket. £248 at REISS 5/ 5 Monica Leather Kitten Heel Boots in Black Editor's Note Kitten heels are still trending, and these Monica boots are crafted from fine leather with pointed toes to make light work of office dressing. £298 at REISS

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.