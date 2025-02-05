5 trends I will be copying from Copenhagen Fashion Week with immediate effect

Ah, Copenhagen. Not technically one of the Big Four Fashion capitals, but over the past 19 years has muscled its way well and truly into the spotlight.

A hotspot for the best street style, fashion fans flock to the city to see the freshest, coolest labels showcase their latest collections.

New York technically kicks off Fashion Month, but Copenhagen undoubtedly provides a sneak peek of what’s to come.

The Danish capital taps into the zeitgeist with ease. Who could forget that it was those stylish Danes who helped propel red tights and knitted hoods to the forefront of the fashion consciousness, ready to be digested by trend setters worldwide.

The Danes set the tone, and readers, I am listening.

The Danes reign when it comes to cold-weather dressing with zero sartorial compromise

This year, we saw ÓperaSport breathing life back into the trusty polka dot, Rotate leant towards OTT Eighties glamour with Saint Laurent inspired pieces teamed with bolder silhouettes and brighter colours.

New label The Garment led a masterclass in minimalist, Scandi dressing while Marimekko’s zingy floral prints would cause any onlooker to crack a smile.

Here are 5 trends we spotted that I am adding to my basket as we speak...

Mysterious Office Worker

© Launchmetrics Cmmn Swdn and Forza Collective looks at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Not as sexy as the Office Siren aesthetic that’s been doing the rounds on TikTok, but very office-coded looks featuring neck ties, brogues and sharp shirts were seen at Forza Collective and Cmmn Swdn.

This aesthetic is less office opulence and more like mysterious worker who turns up once in a blue moon, looks fantastic, shuffles some papers and disappears without a word. We can’t relate at all…

Unorthodox Layering

Aiayu and Birrot looks at CPW

Being in a cold climate gives the Danes the upper hand in layering solutions and ingenious layering techniques were spotted at Aiayu with shirts and cardigans worn under tank tops.

And best of all, skirts over trousers is back! Our personal favourite nod to S-Club style (back then we called them Scousers) breathes fresh air into ensembles and best of all can be thrown together with pieces you already own.

Dance Track

Stine Goye, Roege Hove and Nicklas Skovgaard looks for Copenhagen AW25

Opérasport showcased balletic touches (including ballet flats that looked decidedly sporty) within the collection but leaned towards the athleticism of the dancers as opposed to the frou-frou associations of tutus and tiaras.

There was also a sense of functionality in the white and grey tights spotted at Roege Hove, and while ballet pink was a cornerstone of Stine Goya the palette looked more powerful than girlish.

Squash Colours

Rotate, Herskind and Gestuz looks in red grape shades

Oxblood remains a firm favourite for AW25 but is joined by fellow rich fruity shades reminiscent of a warm glass of Ribena.

Black cherry, blackcurrant and ripe red grapes that have gotten a little bit squidged in the packet were seen top-to-toe at Rotate Gestuz and Roege Hove.

Red Gloves

Baum und Pferdgarten and Nicklas Skovgaard looks at CFW

We couldn’t give up a ‘pop of red’ if we tried, we’re frankly addicted at this stage, and if the Grammys gave us any indication of accessories that we’d be reaching for in droves come party season, the glove came up tops and Copenhagen is in full agreement.

Wrist length gloves in red mesh were spotted at Baum und Pferdgarten, and even if they provide little to no warmth, they’re the perfect accessory for those of us who are too lazy to get a mani. Meanwhile, Niklas Skovgaard showcased cold-weather appropriate leather varieties.