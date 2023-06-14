8 chic rainbow outfit ideas that are perfect for Pride 2023

Pride month is well underway, yet some of the biggest celebrations in the UK haven't even begun. London's Pride Festival 2023 isn't actually until Saturday 1st July. So if you haven't got an outfit yet, fear not - you still have plenty of time to shop, and we've got you covered by finding the chicest pieces to shop right now.
(We've also got you covered for Ascot, Glastonbury, summer holidays, Wimbledon and heatwave office outfits).
Of course, rainbow colours are synonymous with the LGBTQ+ community. Artist Gilbert Baker, who was also an openly gay man and a drag queen, designed the first rainbow flag in 1978. "The different colors within the flag were meant to represent togetherness, since LGBT people come in all races, ages and genders, and rainbows are both natural and beautiful," according to The History Channel.
"The original flag featured eight colors, each having a different meaning. At the top was hot pink, which represented sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow signifying sunlight, green for nature, turquoise to represent art, indigo for harmony, and finally violet at the bottom for spirit."
There are so many rainbow pieces to shop right now, from actual rainbow motifs to multicoloured trousers, summer-approved colourful crochet to platform wedges you'd wear all year round. Celebrating pride is the perfect time to have endless fun with your outfits, whilst keeping in mind the importance behind the cause.