8 chic rainbow outfit ideas that are perfect for Pride 2023

These are some of the coolest pride-appropriate pieces to shop now

Pride month is well underway, yet some of the biggest celebrations in the UK haven't even begun. London's Pride Festival 2023 isn't actually until Saturday 1st July. So if you haven't got an outfit yet, fear not - you still have plenty of time to shop, and we've got you covered by finding the chicest pieces to shop right now.

(We've also got you covered for Ascot, Glastonbury, summer holidays, Wimbledon and heatwave office outfits).

MORE: 10 amazing rainbow makeup ideas for Pride 2023

RELATED: 3 Office outfit ideas that are completely heatwave proof

Of course, rainbow colours are synonymous with the LGBTQ+ community. Artist Gilbert Baker, who was also an openly gay man and a drag queen, designed the first rainbow flag in 1978. "The different colors within the flag were meant to represent togetherness, since LGBT people come in all races, ages and genders, and rainbows are both natural and beautiful," according to The History Channel.

"The original flag featured eight colors, each having a different meaning. At the top was hot pink, which represented sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow signifying sunlight, green for nature, turquoise to represent art, indigo for harmony, and finally violet at the bottom for spirit."

There are so many rainbow pieces to shop right now, from actual rainbow motifs to multicoloured trousers, summer-approved colourful crochet to platform wedges you'd wear all year round. Celebrating pride is the perfect time to have endless fun with your outfits, whilst keeping in mind the importance behind the cause.

8 rainbow outfits that are perfect for Pride 2023:

The Trousers

Amy Lynn - Rainbow metallic straight-leg high-rise faux leather trousers

"Relaxed fit, high rise, straight leg, belt loops, two slip pockets at front, two patch pockets at back, all over rainbow print, all over metallic weave, straight cuffs." Pair with a white cropped top for the ultimate festival look.

£85 AT SELFRIDGES

The Shoes

Rainbow doesn't have to mean bold colours. These pastel platforms are so chic and will go with absolutely any outfit. £179 AT KURT GEIGER

The Dress

"Make a statement in high-shine sequins in this halter-neck maxi dress. Complete with a striking all over print to steal attention at any event. An easy to love dress for all night partying." £169 £101.40 AT WAREHOUSE

The Earrings

Everybody needs statement earrings for summer 2023, and these OTT dangle pair are perfect for celebrating pride and for a touch of glamour on those summer holiday evenings. £25 AT BEACHES & CREAM

The Top

"The Ashete top from Tach Clothing takes inspiration from vintage knitwear with its charming knitted floral pattern. Featuring intricate floral detailing throughout, this colourful crochet tank-top displays an elegant scoop-neckline and a slit at the front."

£230 £90 AT LIBERTY

The Bag

"Show off your drip with this pretty, attention-grabbing piece. Gold coloured hardware complements this all-over splash of crystals to brighten up your day look or add dazzle in the evening. With a thin shoulder strap for versatility."

£45 AT SILKFRED

The Shorts

"Alanui's uplifting 'Over The Rainbow' shorts are named for their vibrant stripes. They're crocheted from soft cotton for a slim fit and have a comfortable elasticated waistband."

£520 £260 AT SELFRIDGES

The Skirt

