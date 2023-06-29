London Street Style: 5 key looks and the pieces you need to recreate them

Check out the outfits we are currently loving, courtesy of the capital's fashion set...

Both on and off the runway, London excels in of-the-moment outfits, as one would rightly expect from one of the globe's fashion capitals. Each season, LFW draws a swarm of stylishly clad guests, supplying the street style fanatic with a legion of fashion fodder.

Designers dictate the trends, but the fashion set is indispensable, translating them into everyday wear and keeping our collective finger on the sartorial pulse. In need of some 2023 outfit inspo? Keep scrolling, you're in for a treat.

How we chose the pieces

We combed through London's street style galleries and picked out looks that both spoke to us and showcased some of SS23 hottest trends. After scouring the internet's top fashion sites, we then selected the picks you need, considering style, price point and quality, to recreate the look.

Hello! Fashion shares the London street style looks we are currently loving and the pieces you need to recreate them:

Balletic casual

© Getty Balletcore is all about graceful polish

The trend

Raise the barre and inject your wardrobe with a dose of the fashion set-adored balletcore trend. Elegant and feminine, the look exudes graceful polish. Flats have been gaining momentum on the streets of London, in particular, minimalist pumps with bows for a saccharine touch.

Style advice

Miu Miu's pair is quietly cool and would look excellent paired alongside a similarly toned structured jacket - ba&sh's 'Meredith' design has a certain regal freshness about it. Skinny jeans are still floating in the fashion ether, waiting for their dramatic comeback, but in the meantime, straight-leg or slim-fit silhouettes can provide a no-frills, clean line, especially when styled with rectangular-shaped frames. Whistles' subtly frayed pair is infused with elastane, ideal if you love the cigarette shape but can't bear non-stretch, unforgiving denim, plus Zara does shades which are high impact, but won't break the bank.

Square resin-frame sunglasses, £19.99, Zara; Meredith jacket, £305, ba&sh; Stretch slim flared jean, £99, Whistles; Satin ballerinas, £700, Miu Miu

Double denim

© Getty Double denim has come a long way since the 2000s

The trend

Designers breathed a new lease of life into the classic fabric on the SS23 runways, giving it a sexier edge via asymmetric lines and buckle detailing. Once a fashion faux pas, double denim is now coming into its own. We love darker shades for a cool-girl, utilitarian vibe, especially with the addition of visible top stitch detailing.

Style advice

Cider's high-waisted cargo pair, complete with hardware and pockets, would be a seriously versatile addition to your jean wardrobe. The brand even currently offers a motorcycle-style jacket if that fits your aesthetic. Pair with white trainers for a low-key style moment, or Stradivarius' chunky boots for a grittier feel. Complete the look with a shoulder bag – crafted from soft suede, Coccinelle's 'Carrie' design features a chunky gold chain and sits on the lower end of the designer price point spectrum.

Denim cargo jeans, £30.90, Cider; Miss Y2K denim top, £33.90, Cider; Platform ankle boots, £45.99, Stradivarius; Carrie chain bag, £190, Coccinelle

3D florals

© Getty Florals, but make them groundbreaking...

The trend

Flower fans will be thrilled to know that 3D florals are on the agenda for SS23. Richard Quinn and Paul & Joe championed the classic noughties accessory that is the flower corsage, and now the trend has filtered down to the street. Consider branching out from the traditional wrist positioning and try a statement bloom either around your neck in choker form or as a focal point belt.

Style advice

Anthropologie's rose version feels gothic and bold and would pair well with Karen Millen's tweed suit co-ord. It features an elegant boxy jacket shape, great on tall, slender body types, but a subtle kick flare and high waistband will allow for leg elongation, especially when paired with a heel. If you're looking to invest, Jimmy Choo's suede Love 100 pumps would totally fit the Barbiecore bill.

Check tweed cropped jacket, £159, Karen Millen; Check tweed trousers, £129, Karen Millen; Rosette Wrap Necklace, £38, Anthropologie; Love 100 candy pink suede pumps, £575, Jimmy Choo

Animal extravagance

© Getty Switch things up with a mixed animal print ensemble

The trend

Animal print is fashion's metaphorical boomerang, it refuses to quit. Its beauty lies in its versatility – from larger-than-life leopards to subdued snakeskin, there is a print to suit every outfit eventuality. This season, Missoni and Gucci favoured zebra, as did Versace with flashy panels of purple. Stella Jean flouted fashion rules by mixing prints, sending models down the runway in ensembles that wholeheartedly celebrated the animal kingdom.

Style advice

A calculated print clash is guaranteed to deliver on impact. Hot off the runway, Khaite's python-effect jacket is pretty pricey, but if your budget allows, its cool, boxy silhouette would make for a great wardrobe addition. Style with Cult Gaia's elegant ivory knitted midi, and Russell & Bromley's retro-feel stacked boots, tie it all together with Hush's supple 'Brindsi' belt – not overly thick so it can still slide comfortably into normal sized belt loops.

Cult Gaia Cristina wrap-effect cutout ribbed-knit midi dress, £415, The Outnet; Brindisi belt, £55, Hush; Khaite Tania python-effect leather jacket, £ 5,250, Mytheresa; Tortoise sunglasses, £120, Chimi; Twiggy stacked knee-high boots, £425, Russell & Bromley

Cargo pants

© Getty Functionality is having a moment

The trend

Pragmatism is in, and the utility trend is a case in point. From zip hardware and buckle detailing to cargo pockets, the vibe is distinctly functional, but, crucially, with an underlying cool-girl edge.

Style advice

Cargo pants are the Y2K devotee's dream trouser. But if you've firmly banished low waistlines to your fashion history (we totally get it), check out Toteme's airy straight-leg pair. They're quietly chic, and yet could be dressed up with a barely-there heel, and Schuh's 'Selina' pair would transform them from slouchy to sexy. If you're intent on showing a bit of skin, Jacquemus' plunging shirt would do the trick, topped off with Cos' elegant black trench to offset the all-white separates.

Organic cotton straight-leg cargo pants, £330, Net-A-Porter; Oversized lightweight trench coat, £190, Cos; Selina embellished high heels in black, £40, Schuh; Jacquemus La Chemise Bahia top, £445, Mytheresa

