Mia Regan uses this exact laser facial to get date-ready skin

Mia Regan may be a Gen-Z icon for her impeccable fashion sense, but the 20-year-old model and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham is also a go-to inspiration in the beauty department.

Luckily for us, she’s not one to gatekeep her secrets to stunning skin (take her ‘get ready with me’ videos on TikTok for example), and she’s now shared the celebrity-adored treatment she’s started to get for ultra-clear skin.

MORE: I tried microneedling for the first time and this is how it went

MORE: Try The Trend: TikTok's Hailey Bieber-approved fake freckle hack has me utterly hooked

Mia shared a fresh-faced Instagram story saying: “@dthomascinic first laser session, feeling gooooood”. Debbie Thomas is an award-winning eponymous skin and laser clinic based in Chelsea, London, and the founder is popular with celebrities including Jourdan Dunn and Vogue Williams.

Though Mia’s exact treatment wasn’t specified, the clinic shared a breakdown of its most iconic laser treatment on Instagram which includes, “deep cleanse, exfoliating and brightening oxygeneo, deep collagen stimulating fotona laser, pigmentation blasting yellow light ipl, acne zapping blue light IPL, targeted spot and vein removal fotona laser, finish with hydration and always SPF".

MORE: Mia Regan wore the ultimate It-girl bag and it wasn't from Victoria Beckham

READ: Mia Regan just wore a Victoria Beckham signature shoe that Fashion Editors love

What is laser treatment used for?

Laser treatment is used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and scars, to even out skin colouring (pigmentation) and to tighten skin.

© Instagram Mia shared her skincare treatments on Instagram

Not only is Mia committed to her skincare procedure, she's constantly sharing her step-by-step routine on TikTok. Earlier this year she told her 316k followers “It’s all about the prep guys. I use @theordinary natural moisturiser and bobbi brown primer, dream combo”.

@reganmia Its all about the prep guys😽😽😽 i use @The Ordinary natural moisturiser and bobbi brown primer, dream combo🌟🌟❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🤝🏼 ♬ Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi - Radiohead

The hashtag #lasertreatment has over 512 million views on TikTok, and Mia is proof that younger generations are concerned about looking after their skin more than ever. Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown is another example.

The 19-year-old created Florence By Mills for fellow Gen-Z’s who are apprehensive about using skincare at a young age: “Florence grows with me. It’s kind of a beautiful coming-of-age company,” she recently explained in an interview with WWD earlier this year.