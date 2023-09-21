Mia Regan wore the ultimate It-girl bag and it wasn't from Victoria Beckham

London Fashion Week is renowned for its ability to draw the fashion elite from all corners of the globe, and this year, it was England’s own Mia Regan who stole the spotlight with her impeccable sense of style.

The Gen Z fashion icon made waves with her impeccable outfit choices, and one accessory, in particular, had everyone in the Hello! Fashion office talking – her black leather chain strap hold all.

In photos shared on Instagram, Mia showed off photos of her various looks throughout LFW with the caption “#LFW ANTICS.” Surprisingly, the bag she wore wasn't from her 'could-be-mother-in-law' Victoria Beckham, a brand often touted by the British model and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham... Rather she plumped for a bag from Spanish luxury fashion house, Loewe. The bag perfectly complemented her ensemble, a black long sleeved top with straight leg jeans, adding a touch of relaxed sophistication to her cool-girl outfit.

Mia Regan's Loewe bag will set you back £3,350

While Victoria Beckham remains a prominent figure in Mia’s wardrobe (for aforementioned reasons), her choice to embrace Loewe highlighted the versatility and timeless appeal of the Spanish brand. Loewe has had something of an It-girl renaissance since embracing JW Anderson as its creative director. The heritage label has been steadily gaining recognition for its innovative designs and commitment to craftsmanship, making it a firm favourite among fashion insiders.

The bag in question, which would set you back £3,350, was the label’s new Squeeze Bag, a masterpiece in leather craftsmanship. “Beautiful inside and out, the sensorial Squeeze has a single pocket and adjustable chain strap that can be worn in multiple ways,” the brand explains on its website. Known for its distinctive ‘squishy’ handle, the bag features exquisite ruched detailing and a donut chain, all crafted from supple buttery leather.

Loewe call the Squeeze bag "a masterpiece of traditional craftsmanship"

As Mia continues to inspire us with her unique choices, we can only look forward to more exciting fashion moments on the horizon.