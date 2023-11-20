The best spray tans in London 2023, tried and tested

Sometimes winter pallor is just too much to bear, and a spot of intervention is required.

Sure, bronzer can deliver a healthy wash of colour on your face, but what about when only an all-over glow will hit the spot?

Contrary to its questionable rep, nothing compares to a spray tan in terms of transformative power. A quality version of the classic beauty treatment will be worth its weight in gold come party season, or even simply to combat dullness and liven up your complexion.

How we chose:

Personal testimony: Each of the London-based tanning services listed below have been tried and tested by a member of our team and received the Hello! Fashion seal of approval.

Hello! Fashion shares the best places to get a spray tan in London:

James Harknett at W London's Away Spa

© James Harknett W London's Away Spa

Situated in London's buzzing West End, the stunning W Hotel is the ideal spot for celebrity tanning connoisseur James Harknett's five-star treatment.

Hello! Fashion's SEO Manager Katy Huke says: "Having spent years walking away from spray tans looking as though I'd stepped out of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, I needed my confidence restored, especially as I was getting my tan done just before my wedding day."

© James Harknett Tanning expert James Harknett

"James immediately put me at ease, taking me through the process itself, aftercare tips and even taking into account the design of my dress to ensure a totally flawless finish. He carefully and gradually contoured my skin using Three Warriors' award-winning formula and I woke up to a beautifully glowy, fully-developed tan. I will definitely be returning."

Price: £75.00 for full body

Where: Away Spa at W London, Leicester Square, 10 Wardour Street, W1D 6QF

Blush + Blow

© Kate Nielen Blush + Blow

A veritable pearl in south-west London's salon district, Blush + Blow, located in Parson's Green is the brainchild of beauty maven Bridget Hannon. Chic and reassuringly Instagrammable, the interior is elegant and unassuming, and the team is extremely knowledgeable.

Hello! Fashion's SEO Content Writer Orin Carlin says: "Bridget is just brilliant – a master of her craft and her attention to detail is first-rate. My appointment began with a consultation during which we discussed my ability to naturally tan, the colour of my eyes and my personal preference. We went with an express version of a Sienna X formula, and the result was an immaculately honey-coloured glow. Suffice to say, I will be back."

Price: £40.00 for full body

Where: 197 New Kings Rd, SW6 4SR

Benefit Covent Garden Boutique

© Slim Aarons Nothing combats winter pallor like a quality spray tan

A classic beauty one-stop shop, Benefit's cute Covent Garden Boutique offers a range of salon services, from brows to bikini waxes. It also boasts a spray tanning service using red carpet go-to brand Vita Liberata, developed in 2007 by Irish native Alyson Hogg with the intention of creating a natural-looking, safely acquired glow.

Hello! Fashion's SEO Content Writer Orin Carlin says: "If you're looking for an affordable, fuss-free option near London's West End beauty stalwart Benefit ought to be your first port of call. The process was speedy, seamless and I adore Vita Liberata for a healthy, discreet glow."

Price: £32.00 for full body

Where: 19 Short's Gardens, Covent Garden, WC2H 9AW

Amela Beauty Salon

© Amela Beauty Salon Amela Beauty Salon

Tucked away on Chelsea's Smith Street, this two-floor boutique is west London's best kept beauty secret. Having cultivated a devoted clientele over the past two decades, its founder Amela Lepara is warm, skilled and dedicated to her salon's haven-like ambience.

Hello! Fashion's SEO Content Writer Orin Carlin says: "Amela bypasses the spray approach in favour of more traditional manual application using a mitt and leading tanning brand St. Tropez's range. For best results, book your tan in conjunction with the scrub treatment, a thorough full body exfoliation which left my skin silky smooth (you shower it off before the tanning process) and very receptive to the pigment."

Price: £40.00 for full body (application only), £70.00 for full body with exfoliation

Where: 23A Smith Street, Chelsea, SW3 4EJ

Brigita Vather

© Brigita Vather Brigita Vather Salon

Located just a short walk away from St James' Park, Brigita Vather's salon is categorically compact, in contrast to its extensive service list which includes a Vita Liberata spray tan.

Hello! Fashion's SEO Content Writer Orin Carlin says: "The back room where the spray tan takes place is giving function over form, but the approach is conscientious. I appreciated the offering of a shower cap-style covering (no need to spoil freshly washed hair, right?) and my therapist helpfully applied moisturiser beforehand to those potentially tricky areas - ankles, knees and the like - to ensure no uneven patches developed."

Price: £37.00 for full body

Where: 80 Buckingham Gate, West End, SW1E 6PD