The best ways to celebrate International Women’s Day 2024

This year International Women’s Day falls on 8 March. The theme for 2024 is 'Inspire Inclusion' which "encourages everyone to recognize the unique perspectives and contributions of women from all walks of life, including those from marginalized communities," IWD explains on its website.

Since 1911, International Women’s Day has celebrated women’s achievements and highlights how far we still have to go in reaching true equality. Every year there are various events to go to from panel talks to brunches and special collaborations that donate to female-led charities, be that beauty launches, fashion collections or special gym classes.

Here are a few ways you can get involved in 2024...

Buy a beauty set

© Kitri Kitri x Bobbi Brown

London-based brand Kitri has partnered with beauty powerhouse Bobbi Brown as part of its annual Pretty Powerful Campaign and released a limited edition beauty set. In association with Smart Works, the set will see proceeds from sales go towards the charity’s mission to support and empower women in their professional pursuits, from the interview stage and beyond.

The set, which launches online on 7 March to celebrate IWD, features a limited edition Kitri make up bag and the following Bobbi Brown treats: Vitamin Enriched Face Base, Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks in Pale Pink Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Smokey Quartz and Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Shimmer in Bare Sparkle.

The set will be available from Kitri and Bobbi Brown

An IWD workout

Rowbots London

On Friday 8th March, London-based workout giants Rowbots will be celebrating International Women's Day by creating an atmosphere of female empowerment through curated playlists in its workout classes, featuring all of the exceptional women in music. All profits from classes will be donated to WISH - a user-led women's mental health charity developing pioneering support services for under-served women.

Book through rowbots.co.uk

Cultural events at Kindred

© Instagram/@kindredlondon Kindred is a cool and cosy space in Hammersmith

Kindred - an ex-private members club turned community and co-working space in Hammersmith - will host an array of insightful events throughout the whole month. From an event with the Nourish Hub on 4 March for a community dinner and ice-breaker games to a party for the Amapiano lovers on IWD, and the Cheese and Wine Club on 20 March or a spoken word evening on 21 March. There's so much to choose from across various dates, for you to celebrate however and whenever suits you throughout the month.

See more at wearekindred.com

Buy a Bella Freud T-shirt

© Bella Freud Bella Freud x #changeagirlslife

For the fifth year running, Bella Freud has partnered with The Prince’sTrust for IWD, creating a limited edition, 100% organic cotton t-shirt for its #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign. The collaboration helps support The Prince's Trust's work in helping young women who are facing disadvantage and adversity to build a better future for themselves.

Purchase at bellafreud.com

An all-female comedy night

© Thanyia Moore Thanyia Moore is on the line up

The Comedy Store is hosting an all-female comedy night on March 8 at The Moniker by Drake and Morgan, with top comedians including Thanyia Moore (Mock The Week), Helen Bauer (Live at the Apollo) and Ria Lina (Have I Got News For You).

Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner and welcome drink during the performances, which is included in the ticket price. Doors open at 6pm for guests to have a Kir Royale cocktail and a starter, choosing from the likes of vegan ‘shrimp’ lollipops or grilled chicken skewers.

Tickets available at Drakeandmorgan.co.uk

Have a new headshot

© The Marylebone Hotel The Marylebone Hotel, London

The importance of a headshot is often underestimated. The Doyle Collection hotel group will be offering women the chance to have a headshot taken at The Marylebone in London on 5 and 6 March, as well as at The Bristol in Bristol. In London, portraits will be shot by award-winning photographer Helen Mulvaney. All proceeds from sales will be donated to Smart Works.

Book your space at Eventbrite.co.uk

Visit the Affordable Art Fair

© Instagram/@affordableartfair The Affordable Art Fair

Battersea’s annual Affordable Art Fair is perfect for art lovers to celebrate IWD in style. Running from 6 to 10 March 2024, you can expect various themed events including female DJs, feminist collage workshops, themed cocktails and more.

Hosted in Battersea Park, you'll be able to purchase affordable contemporary art from over 100 leading galleries. There will also be special exhibitions celebrating International Women’s Day and interior trends for 2024, including the Pantone Colour of the Year: Peach Fuzz.

Find out more at affordableartfair.com

How we chose the events:

I tried to choose a variety of events to suit various tastes. They're also all focused on celebrating IWD. I also chose physical events and things that can also be done online to suit various locations, though all physical activities are based in London.

