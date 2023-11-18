9 Nail trends that are set to dominate in 2024

A trip to the nail salon presents every beauty enthusiast with a universal conundrum.

From the all-consuming library of colours to the endless nail art options, whittling it down to a single mani look is nothing short of agonising.

This year we've had plush, velvety textures, cut-throat crimsons, super saccharine bows along with silky smooth chocolate tones to tempt us, but which nail looks are on the horizon for next year?

Hello! Fashion shares the nail trends to have on your radar for 2024:

Cool-Girl Chrome

© Instagram / @solene.manucure.russe Created by @solene.manucure.russe

Chrome has been steadily gaining momentum over the past few seasons with a pretty, pearlescent effect taking centre stage. As it currently stands, nail artists are being asked for glacial, ice-like tones, in particular "a pastel shade with a thin chrome coating to give a frosty appearance", explains Herefordshire-based manicurist Amy Burvill. Eventually, winter will thaw out, but hypnotic chromes are set to snowball. Brrring it on.

Skinny French Tips

© Instagram / @amyburvillnails Created by @amyburvillnails

The short nail-appropriate micro French mani was everywhere during the beginning half of 2023, and it seems that the slim-line version of the classic look is still going strong for next year. "A skinny French tip will be back in 2024, but the classic white will be switched for a pop of colour for spring/summer – the perfect way of transitioning into the brighter months," Amy predicts.

Luxury manicurist Claire Stark, who splits her time tending to clients in London and Glasgow, concurs. "I think the predicted nail art trend for 2024 will be your classic French mani with a corresponding seasonal colour," she says. "For example, in spring we could see a pastel lilac French or a mint green tip. A touch of classic with a modern twist."

Another vote for rejuvenated French tips comes in the form of nail tastemaker Julia Diogo of @paintedbyjools, who feels that calculated shimmer is due a return. "Glitter is back! Minimal glitter that is - so think French tips or cuffs," she says. "Minimal details using metallic silver and gold will also be a hit."

Fiery Red

© Instagram / @jinsoon Created by @jinsoonchoi

Scarlet hues were spotted all over the SS24 runways, including at Prozena Schouler and Brandon Maxwell. "Red is having a major moment right now and it’s only going to continue," Julia says. At the shows, the looks weren’t talon-like and imposing, but rather neat, bold, and – crucially – full of zeal.

Black Cherry

© Instagram / @_citre Created by @_citre

Rich and intoxicating, the 'Black Cherry' colour trend is set to continue flourishing in 2024 according to Julia, and we are totally here for its fruity depth. "A layer of 'Liquorice' paired with 'A Night At The Opera', both from Bio Sculpture, is the winning combination for me. Timeless, elegant and chic."

Short But Sweet

© Instagram / @paintedbyjools Created by @paintedbyjools

In terms of length, it appears as though many are stripping back the drama in favour of a clean-cut, more natural approach, with celebrities such as Kylie Jenner leading the way. "I'm definitely biased of course, but I've definitely suggested people go short after being long for many years, and they love it," Julia reveals.

The Gloss Girlie

© Instagram / @overglowedit Created by @overglowedit

Luxe, sheeny finishes exude understated splendour, and that look is set to continue to dominate. "The ‘Quiet Luxury’ manicure will creep back in for sure," Julia predicts. "My client are going back to back with sheer high gloss manicures at the moment."

Manicurist Dian Mitchell of @paintedby_didi is hoping see mesmerising cat-eye polish gaining more momentum next year, but, for now at least, she is finding that gloss just won’t quit. "Super glossy nails – the lip gloss manicure for example – will continue to be popular, along with 'Blush Nails', a very popular aesthetic in Korean and Japanese manicures," Dian says.

Almond Shapes

© Instagram / @janenails_ldn Created by @janenails_ldn

The rosy flush of 'Blush Nails' is most frequently paired with the soft, almond shape, and this look has been gaining popularity not only among Dian’s client base, but also among her fellow nail technicians for a "chic, classic" effect.

Soft Square

© Instagram / @gelsbybry Created by @gelsbybry

The other key shape contender is the square nail, which has a certain natural, no-frills appeal. "For me, following the client’s natural nail shape is my favourite way to shape nails - it’s chic, practical and looks really well put together," Julia explains. And fellow manicurist Amy is in agreement, describing it as both "polished" and "flattering for all nail types".

Dreamy Green

© Instagram / @clairestarkmanicurist Created by @clairestarkmanicurist

Another tone that is due to take its turn in the nail limelight is green, "specifically Pantone's 'Bistro Green'", according to Claire. "It is a hearty, deep green tone with a substantial presence," she explains. "It’s one of those colours that offers you a change from your usual neutral tones such as nude but is still chic enough to be paired with any outfit."