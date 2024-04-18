I tried the viral Chrome Nails trend, and I think I'm a convert

The legacy of Hailey Bieber's now-iconic glazed donut mani lives on, for the demand for chrome is still sky-high in 2024. The contemporary beauty icon sent fans into overdrive nearly two years ago – nope, equally confused as to where the time has gone – with her frosty, succulent nail look, supercharging an influx of chrome-based designs.

I'm usually wedded to deep jewel tones, but there's something about spring, the so-called season of new beginnings, that demands a lighter, more radiant nail look.

Try The Trend: Chrome Nails

Hailey's much-admired offshoot of the chrome trend featured a milky white base, gently dialled up with a subtle pearlescence.

© @haileybieber Hailey's a bonafide mani tastemaker

But the true genius of chrome powder – a super popular add-on salon request – is that it is distinctly versatile, capable of adding a new, gleamy dimension to virtually any shade. Juanita Huber-Millet, founder and creative director at Townhouse, agrees, pinpointing the "mirror-like shine" as the trend's main appeal.

"Chrome nails catch the light in a mesmerising way - it's like wearing jewellery on your fingertips," she explains. "The chrome effect adds a touch of modern sophistication to any nail design. Whether you're nailing a bold metallic shade of gold or silver or adding subtle sheer chrome à la the glazed donut look, this style is guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go."



READ: Need-to-know nail shapes for the perfect mani moment

RELATED: How to remove gel nails safely at home

Juanita personally loves fusing this contemporary favourite with a stone-cold nail classic: French tips. "There’s something irresistible about blending the timeless elegance of a traditional French manicure with the modern twist of a pearly chrome finish. It adds a touch of sophistication and elevates the overall look while still maintaining the purity and simplicity of the French design."

The Verdict

© Orin Carlin A file to prep the nail before polish

Eager to weigh in on everyone's collective nail obsession, I headed to Townhouse's Richmond location in hope of major shimmer.

© Orin Carlin Tidying up cuticles for a professional finish

After having my nails trimmed, clipped, buffed and gently shaped into a short squoval set, I opted for the shade 'Bartlett Street', a pretty, semi-sheer blush pink.

© Orin Carlin I chose the shade 'Bartlett Street'

The manicurist dipped a tiny sponge tool into a pot of chrome powder – I opted for the shade with a hypnotising, slightly lilac-y finish – buffing it all over the nail plates.

© Orin Carlin Chrome powder was then buffed on top

The effect was lovely, actually much subtler than the virtually reflective versions I'd meticulously saved on Insta, but I was really into it. It wasn't disco flashy, but a measured, undisruptive glimmer that I felt worked really beautifully in tandem with my beloved opal ring.

© Orin Carlin The end result

My only bugbear? The It-girls make the customary post-salon snap look so easy. My phone struggled to capture the stunning luminosity of my nails. Sunlight certainly helped, but in my opinion, chrome nails are best admired close-up IRL.