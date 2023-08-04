The best luxe pedicures in London, tried and tested

These are the salons to hit up for the perfect pedi...

If the opportunity to bask in the sun's glow strikes, take it and run. Or, rather, take it and stroll at a leisurely pace, showing off your picture-perfect pedi.

When the calendar rolls around to the months lacking an 'r', unless you have an excellent footcare regime, many of us scramble to atone for months of neglect.

Sandal season caught you off-guard? Unsightly toes simply won't do, and luckily, London is home to a plethora of outstanding salons that can soothe your beauty woes at a moment's notice.

Revel in your pedicurist's expertise, and after a skilful cocktail of buffing, clipping, filing, and polishing (and perhaps an actual cocktail), you'll find your feet utterly transformed.

Hello! Fashion shares the best luxe pedicures in London:

Townhouse

© Mark Hazeldine Townhouse, Marble Arch

Style over substance? Never. Nailcare haven Townhouse has the skilled therapists, extensive shade library and attentive service to match its extremely Instagrammable interiors. With the sole aim of elevating the nail salon experience, its founder Juanita Huber-Millet brought her vision to life back in 2018, and since then the brand has gone from strength to strength, now boasting an impressive 19 locations across the UK. Feeling shy? You can even draw the curtains for privacy, testament to the brand's well-deserved celebrity seal of approval.

Hello! Fashion's SEO Content Writer Orin Carlin says: "Townhouse's Marble Arch salon is instantly soothing, a sanctuary within the otherwise frenetic Edgeware Road. Perch at the lustrous expanse of marble to select your shade and await your toe transformation. After a blissful soak, my therapist Magga expertly rasped, scrubbed and painted, leaving me besotted with my glossy navy gel pedicure. Obsessed."

Where: 120 Edgware Road, W2 2EA, and other locations across London

Margaret Dabbs

© Margaret Dabbs Margaret Dabbs, Liberty London

Industry guru Margaret Dabbs' eponymously named foot clinics are in a league of their own. The brand's signature Medical Pedicure is ideal for the very start of sandal season, when your feet are at their shabbiest, soon to emerge from their hosiery cocoon. Your foot health is paramount, and the service involves an in-depth consultation, diagnosis and bespoke treatment by a highly skilled podiatrist.

Hello! Fashion's SEO Content Writer Orin Carlin says: "The service you receive at the hands of Margaret Dabbs' team is truly first-rate. My podiatrist Sonal was exceptional, a fountain of footcare wisdom and supremely skilled. An inadvisable stint in espadrilles had left me with an angry blister a couple of weeks prior, and during my treatment she deftly removed the unsightly aftermath with the mere flick of a scalpel. Book in as often as you can afford."

Where: Liberty London, Great Marlborough Street, Carnaby, W1B 5AH, and other locations across London

Cowshed

© Chris Tubbs Cowshed, Primrose Hill

Founded with the wholesome aim of injecting "a little country calm" into the chaos of our modern lives, the Cowshed atmosphere is appropriately tranquil. With an earthy, cosy aesthetic and extensive treatment menu, its spas are the ultimate relaxation destination for a hard-earned day of respite.

Hello! Fashion's SEO Content Writer Orin Carlin says: "Comfortingly sedative, I was lulled into a state of proper relaxation at Cowshed’s Primrose Hill spa. The weighted lap pillow and plush armchair certainly helped, as did the unctuous waft of Cowshed products from the treatment rooms. The side-by-side setup is great if you want to treat a pal and have a luxe catch up. I will certainly be back."

Where: 115-117 Regent's Park Road, NW1 8UR, and other locations across London

Iris Avenue

© Iris Avenue Iris Avenue, Fitzrovia

Fitzrovia's Iris Avenue certainly looks the part. As you enter the space you are greeted by velvet plush seating and a glossy Art deco-esque bar. What'll it be – coffee or cocktails? The vibe is actually more muted than the high glam interior would suggest, but that’s not a criticism, rather, testament to the multi-purpose beauty space’s secluded location. Want the all-encompassing approach? Complement your pedicure with another of Iris Avenue’s services, ranging from threading and spray tans to lash lifts and waxing.

Hello! Fashion's SEO Content Writer Orin Carlin says: "Intimate and cool, Iris Avenue is a great salon choice if you’re wanting a stylish post-work pedi refresh. Your therapist will offer you the nail file and buffer tools used on you to take home afterwards – a nice (and hygienic) touch that allows you to maintain their handiwork. Walls adorned with framed vintage silk Celine scarves can only ever be an indication of promise, right?"

Where: 32 Store Street, WC1E 7BS

Nails and Brows

© Nails and Brows Nails and Brows, Mayfair

Boasting such a sought-after location as Mayfair's Berkeley Street, predictably Nails and Brows does not disappoint. The luxury salon has a whole floor dedicated to manis and pedis, and another for brows, lashes and waxing, and the lavish, five-star hotel-esque gilded marble decor makes for a splendid backdrop.

Hello! Fashion's Digital Writer Lauren Ramsay says: "I had the signature pedicure and they were so careful with my feet. My pedicurist explained each step to me and the benefits of it. I love that they have such an extensive list of non-toxic, natural gels and polishes too. My feet had their own little spa day with exfoliation, paraffin wax, a massage and finished with polish. An hour of absolute heaven."

Where: 31 Berkeley Street, Mayfair, W1J 8EJ

London Grace

© London Grace London Grace salon

Award-winning London Grace prides itself on delivering the "ultimate social beauty experience", and boy does it deliver. The salon even has its own extensive shade range, so should you fall head over heels for a particular hue, you can make it a part of your permanent polish collection.

Hello! Fashion's SEO Manager Katy Huke has become the latest member of its ever-growing fan club. "London Grace’s Marble Arch salon has got to be one the best places I’ve ever visited to have my nails done. As you walk in, you’re welcomed by the friendly staff, the aesthetic is modern, calm and after a busy chaotic day, I felt instantly relaxed. I had the Top Notch pedicure, and, as someone who can sometimes find the whole experience a little unnerving, I felt at ease, comfortable and very pleased with the end results. I was even offered a blanket to cover my legs and the extensive drinks menu? Pure bliss. I’d highly recommend it."

Where: 7 Seymour Place, W1H 5BA, and other locations across London