Alexa Chung's no makeup look is a breath of fresh air for spring

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We're calling it now, Alexa Chung is probably one of the most photogenic celebs out there. We can't remember the last time she didn't slay a look. Whether she's in a bright red lip or slicked down hair, Alexa's beauty choices are always chic.

Her latest picture just proves that she's more than capable of jumping on all trends, including the latest one sweeping TikTok - no mascara makeup.

© Instagram / @alexachung The model and TV presenter is one step ahead of the trends

In a selfie shared with her 6.3 million Instagram followers, Alexa's no makeup makeup look is the only beauty inspo you need for summer. After all, blowing up on socials is beauty's latest trend - completely skipping mascara and instead, focusing on your complexion products to create a glowy and natural look. Why is this a trend? I hear you but, apparently mascara is so last year.

The lash lengthening effects of mascara instantly open up the eyes and make you look more awake but Gen Z are putting it in the same camp as skinny jeans - old-fashioned, Millennial and outdated. But Alexa's not the only celeb embracing a naked lash. Florence Pugh, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have all been seen mascara-less.

© Instagram / @babskymakeup Florence looks fresh faced without mascara

READ: As a beauty editor, this is why masseter Botox is the one treatment I won't go without

MORE: Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge's relationship timeline

Now, we know skipping eyeshadow or eyeliner is pretty common on minimal makeup days but ask any girl which product she can't live without and the odds are it's her favourite mascara.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie's mascara-free with glowing skin

Although this look is fairly easy to get away with if your lashes are naturally dark, like Alexa's, for those with fair eyelashes skipping mascara might be a daunting prospect. If you're not quite ready to make the leap and feel like your lashes need some pigment, one way to cheat the trend is buying a home lash tint kit or visiting a professional for a lash tint treatment.

Tinting the lashes allows them to look natural without mascara but gives just enough colour to darken the hair. Tints should last up to four weeks so you can expect to not have to reach for the mascara for a little while - win win.