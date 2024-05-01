Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge relationship timeline

After two years of decidedly well-dressed dating, rumours are swirling that Alexa Chung and her beau, Tom Sturridge are soon to tie the knot, after she was spotted wearing an engagement ring.

The most recent snap of her wearing a dazzling ring on her wedding finger was at last night’s celebrations for restaurant Bistrotheque’s 20th birthday, in collaboration with Tanqueray no.TEN.

© Getty Alexa Chung showed off her engagement ring at Bistrotheque's 20th Birthday celebration

While she usually conceals her left hand in her pocket or behind her back, this time she was happy to let the ring steal the show.

Further confirmation comes from a source who told The Sun; “Alexa has confirmed to her friends that she is indeed engaged to Tom and she is over the moon.

“They have been hard at work planning a wedding with all of their close pals there. It won't be a massive over-the-top affair but a smaller, classier and cooler bash.”

So, in honour of the happy couple (engaged or otherwise), we’re taking a look back at their relationship so far…

© Getty Tom and Alexa share a kiss at Wimbledon 2022

The first debut of their relationship was court-side at Wimbledon in 2022 where they sat right behind Sienna Miller, Tom’s ex partner and the mother of his daughter. Despite many eagle-eyed fans speculating on the drama that unfolded that day, both Tom and Alexa maintain a close friendship with Sienna and her now-partner, Oli Green.

READ: Sienna Miller perfects the 'no trousers' trend in dreamy sheer dress

MORE: Alexa Chung's dazzling £6,600 gold cape is our latest spring obsession

© Getty Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung attended The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"

They attended last year’s Met Gala hand in hand where Alexa wore the ultimate all white cottage core dress by Róisín Pierce. Will she be taking wedding gown inspo from this outfit? We’ll have to wait and see…

© Getty Tom and Alexa were all smiles at day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2023

Last year at Wimbledon the couple got cosy behind model Jourdan Dunn. We’re left wondering if the couple enjoy the sport themselves? Regardless, we love to see what Alexa wears to watch the match of the season.

© Getty The happy couple were spotted celebrating Vogue World: London

The epitome of elegance, Tom and Alexa enjoyed the Vogue World Party in London together last year. Always one step ahead of a trend, the 40-year-old opted for a pair of feather micro-shorts, while Tom wore a black suit with a twist, thanks to the embroidered floral details and a pearl collar.

While they haven’t officially confirmed their secret engagement, they seem like a match made in heaven, and we can’t wait to see how the style icon celebrates her big day.