Alexa Chung's latest vintage leather jacket is her coolest one yet

Anybody can buy vintage clothing, but few can style it as impeccably as Alexa Chung.

It was a huge trend on the Met Gala red carpet this year, with Kendall Jenner, Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski and Bee Carrozzini all donning archival gowns that were truly mesmerising.

And although the 40-year-old's stylish presence was missed at this year's ball, she's still providing just as much iconic vintage dressing content this week with her latest Instagram post.

Newly engaged Alexa shared a photo 'dump' with her 6.3m followers, leading with a mirror selfie of a quintessentially AC outfit. She donned a navy and brown argyle jumper (a 2000s British classic), paired with sand-washed jeans.

© Instagram /@alexachung Alexa shared an image of her brown vintage jacket

The pièce de résistance was her oversized, brown leather vintage jacket featuring press stud buttons and roomy pockets.

Alexa is a retro-dressing muse. "The TV presenter and model is known for her casual, eclectic style and is so influential that Mulberry created a bag in her name." says Hello! Fashion's Chloe Gallagher "There’s no wonder she’s always on the best-dressed lists."

Recently, she added the perfect 50s-style polka dot dress to our summer holidays wishlist - a major trend witnessed on the SS24 runways. She's also taught us how to tackle transitional dressing this season by styling tailored denim 'jorts' with sheer tights and black patent slingback mules.

Last week the fashion muse confirmed that she is engaged in secret to her boyfriend of two years Tom Sturridge (also known as Sienna Miller's ex... he has good taste). After keeping it hush, last week she shared photos wearing her dazzling engagement ring for celebrations for restaurant Bistrotheque’s 20th birthday.

We're desperately awaiting the wedding fashion content, but for now, Alexa is supplying us with plenty of vintage fashion inspo to keep us going.

If we could take anybody second-hand shopping around London, it would absolutely be her.'.