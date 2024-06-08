Olivia Henson's wedding manicure is actually a major summer 2024 nail trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



In what was the most prolific society wedding of the year, yesterday the Duke of Westminster married Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral.

All eyes were on the bride, who looked utterly radiant in a custom gown and veil designed by renowned British bridal designer Emma Victoria Payne.

DON'T MISS: Olivia Henson's wedding dress designer: why she chose Emma Victoria Payne

READ: Which family tiara will Olivia Henson wear the to marry the Duke of Westminster?

The new Duchess of Westminster's look was the perfect balance of classic and contemporary, and her pretty pastel nails are actually an A-list nail trend for this season.

© Getty The new Duchess of Westminster opted for soft pink pastel nails

Olivia opted for a short, round, matte baby pink manicure that was subtle but impactful - more than a natural nail, but less than a statement look.

Cuter, lighter shades of pink are a fashion favourite for this summer, moving away from bold Barbiecore and favouring sweeter, balletcore-approved hues. Plus, on the spring/summer 2024 runway, Mirror Palais sent models down the catwalk sporting captivating and ethereal pearly light pink claws, signifying that this style was a beauty trend to watch for this season.

Scroll on to see how the It-girls are putting their own twist on this summer's chicest nail trend...

MORE: 11 Nail trends to have on your radar in 2024

On the red carpet at the Challengers Paris premiere in April, Zendaya wore a neutral pink shade on her nails similar to Olivia's to complement her white custom Louis Vuitton ensemble, which featured a leather bustier gown that cascaded into a multilayered mousseline skirt, and a matching white leather belt.

© Getty Zendaya at the "Challengers" Paris Premiere

Hailey Bieber has toned down her typical loud manicure designs in favour of something more simplistic. The Rhode founder opted for long almond-shaped talons with a layer of a 'barely there' pink hue.

Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter fronted Skims' April campaign looking every inch a blonde bombshell. She promoted Kim Kardashian's brand's latest collection, accompanied by mid-length almond-shaped candyfloss nails.

"For an eternally versatile nail design, opt for a ballet slipper shade with a soft, square finish," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "This look can be adapted in line with your natural skin tone - perfect for minimising the appearance of regrowth in between salon trips."