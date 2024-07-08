Rita Ora just made the most unexpected change to her manicure

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rita Ora and jaw-dropping fashion and beauty moments go hand-in-hand.

Whether she's attaching dinosaur-style spikes to her spine or fish gills to her face (yes, you read that correctly), the Praising You singer always keeps us on our toes with her eccentric agenda.

It is more surprising to us, therefore, when she sports something pared-back and muted. The 33-year-old has done exactly that for summer 2024, swapping out her multicoloured manicure for something much more understated.

From 'weird girl'-approved decorations to holographic nails, Rita is always sporting an eye-catching assortment of manis. Recently, she called upon friend and celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey, the go-to nail guru of Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Cate Blanchett, to curate a multicoloured, glitzy mani in honour of Pride Month, with the rainbow of colours paying homage to the LGBTQ+ flag.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita shared her natural glossy nails on her Instagram stories

For her latest look, the singer headed to Gilded Ritual salon in Tribeca, New York, to receive a wash of neutral pink with a subtle glossy finish on her almond-shaped talons. Rita shared her new claws with her 16 million Instagram followers, saying: "She's a natural girlie @gildedritual my first stop in NYC best mani pedis!"

A gold vintage ring with a statement diamond accompanied her nails, alongside a gold Oura ring - the wellness tracker piece adored by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Prince Harry and Gwyneth Paltrow.

© Instagram / @nailsbymh Her usual nail art looks more like this

Natural-looking, barely-there nails with a glossy overlay are actually a major trend in 2024. Julia Diogo, who tends to the nails of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley among others previously told H Fashion: "My clients are going back to back with sheer high gloss manicures at the moment."

As always, Rita is bang on trend with her totally unexpected minimalistic mani.