Selena Gomez just proved that statement red lipstick is perfect for any occasion

If we were ever going to take beauty advice from anyone, it would have to be from a certified cosmetic aficionado who preferably has a viral holy-grail product line of their own.

In honour of National Lipstick Day, which took place on July 29th, Selena Gomez made a statement by wearing a bold red lipstick with a casually cool ensemble.

© Instagram / @rarebeauty Petition to make red-lipstick an everyday makeup choice

Selena was featured in a post shared by her beauty empire, Rare Beauty, yesterday, posing for a selfie while wearing the brand's Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream in the shade Inspire. She paired her racy red lip with a winged liner look, glowy skin and a subtle hint of rose-tinted blush on her cheeks.

Inspired by her third studio album, Rare, Selena founded Rare Beauty back in September of 2020, launching a range of lip, cheek, eye and skin products in aesthetically pleasing packaging, which are now seen as the crème de la crème in makeup bags and bathroom vanities around the globe.

Rare Beauty, which was recently named in Time Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential Companies of 2024 is all about breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection, described by Sel as “more than a beauty brand- it can make an impact. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness.”

More often than not the bold shade lip-hue is linked to fancy nights out, special occasions and glamorous dates, for reasons we're honestly not completely sure of.

© Instagram / @selenagomez The vibrant shade can elevate any ensemle

In another post shared to her 425 million Instagram followers, Selena described the classic red lip as an “instant confidence boost” which is likely why her ‘insta feed is filled with selfies and photos of herself sporting casual white tank tops and t-shirts paired with the confidence-boosting shade swiped across her lips.

All in all, dust off that red lipstick that only gets air-time once a year and wear it with confidence.