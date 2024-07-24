Kylie Jenner goes method in nude makeup-blend dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Known for effortlessly transcending both the beauty and fashion space, Kylie Jenner is a leading force in the world of visual culture.

The star announced her anonymous brand Kylie Cosmetics' latest launch on Wednesday, which materialised in the form of the keenly-awaited Skin Tint Blurring Elixir.

Sharing the news via social media, the billionaire makeup mogul posed in an on-theme nude dress complete with painterly detailing, a mini silhouette and a classic scooped neckline. The textural makeup brush print subtly contoured the 26-year-old’s figure, blending into her natural complexion and complementing her honied beauty look.

© Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Noting the exciting release for her grandiose 398 million followers to see, she wrote: “My skin tint blurring elixir launches today at 9am pst! 24 shades of our weightless, breathable formula that looks and feels like skin and lasts all day. I've been obsessed, and I can’t wait for you to try!”

Kylie’s chosen look was enhanced by a slicked-back bun, allowing all eyes to fall on her statement attire. A peachy foundation, luscious lip and gentle flutter of mascara added a natural touch to the professional campaign shot.

One doesn’t reach billionaire status without hard work. It appears that despite being out-of-office, Kylie is still hard at it, promoting her new products following a luxurious Italian getaway.

Kendall’s younger sister enjoyed a Roman getaway with her children while accompanied by an intriguing holiday wardrobe that piqued our interest.

Taking to social media to showcase snippets of her Italian sojourn, the pop culture princess posed in a black backless catsuit featuring a halterneck silhouette and a figure-skimming design.

The main event? A pair of black Tabi ballet flats hailing from Belgium fashion house Maison Margiela, which Kylie paired with Goyard's distinctive geometric Boeing travel duffle bag and Jacquemus’ Le Bambola bucket bag, which currently retails for £1,330.