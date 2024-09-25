Meghan Markle's hot pink lipstick is double-take worthy

The Duchess of Sussex’s beauty palette is known for its natural, glowing and sophisticated look, which has become highly influential among beauty lovers.

Favouring neutral tones and a minimalist approach, she often opts for soft, bronzed skin, light blush, and a radiant complexion. Her signature beauty includes subtly defined eyes with warm browns or golds, full lashes, and a nude or soft pink lip colour. Less is always more when it comes to the royal’s makeup bag.

Modern and polished, her makeup choices rarely rock the boat. That was, after she met Prince Harry.

© Getty The former actress attended the Tory Burch fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013

However, like the rest of us, the former actress couldn't escape the clutches of Noughties aesthetics. Back in 2013, Meghan platformed a rather unexpected makeup look while attending New York Fashion Week.

Taking her place on Tory Burch’s front row, the the-royal-to-be sported a hot pink lip, making a case for neon beauty. The vibrant lip was complemented by a natural complexion, a generous lick of mascara and a millennial-approved, rose-tinted smoky eye.

© Getty Meghan's Noughties attire was a true millennial throwback

Meghan wore Her dark hair down loose in a bouncing blow-out with a central parting.

As for her outfit? A Kate Middleton-esque pussybow blouse in back, punctuated by silver studs all-over. The garment was teamed with some slim-fit black trousers and towering black pumps, crafting a throughout Noughties look for all to reminisce over.

© Getty Today, the royal embraces natural, polished beauty aesthetic

The California-native’s look serves up a shot of 2010s-induced PTSD for all of those who witnessed and lived through the divisive decade.

Noughties makeup trends were characterised by bold, experimental looks, blending club codes with edgy, playful styles. Frosted eyeshadows in icy blues and silvers were popular, often paired with shimmery, glossy lips in pale pinks or nude tones.

Thin, arched eyebrows dominated, contrasting with today’s fuller brow trend. Smoky eyes, black eyeliner, and heavy mascara were signature looks, channeled a sultry, dramatic vibe. As demonstrated by Meghan’s throwback look.

Bronzer was heavily used for a sun-kissed glow, often paired with a matte complexion. Lip gloss was a must-have accessory, creating a high-shine finish. The 2000s also embraced body glitter, giving a fun, sparkly touch to the overall aesthetic.