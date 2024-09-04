Hailey Bieber's stunning "ready for fall" nails ooze autumn-chic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As much as we admire Hailey Bieber for her impeccable street style, her red carpet sophistication and her iconic pregnancy fashion moments, the new mother-of-one is arguably the cool-girl beauty guru of the moment.

Now that the Rhode founder and wife of singer sensation Justin Bieber has finished with her pregnancy fashion moments after the birth of her son Jack Blues Bieber last month, she's back on her beauty business, showcasing a brand new manicure that screams autumn-chic.

Hailey shared Instagram stories with her 53m followers, flaunting her fresh, chestnut-coloured mani that oozed elegance under the Californian sun. She captioned an image "ready for fall over here" with a double leaf emoji that matched the colour of her nails to a T.

Hailey turned to celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt (better known by her Instagram handle, @nailbyzola) whose talents are also called on by Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney, to create her autumn-approved look.

© Instagram Hailey showcases her new push present © Instagram/@haileybieber Her stunning nails ooze autumn-chic

Though we can almost always count on Zola to share the exact shades she uses on our beauty icons, this time we're out of luck: "We officially entered the fall 🍂🍂🍂 @haileybieber," she said in an Instagram post, finishing with: "Can’t tell you exact color because we mixed 5 different colors."



Kylie Jenner has also opted for fall-ready nails, opting for wine-red short square nails that literally matched the glass of full-bodied wine in her hand. Zola also shared Kylie's nails saying: "Match your nails to your wine because it’s already fall."

MORE: A beauty writer's 22 favourite neutral nail looks

READ: 11 Nail trends to have on your radar in 2024

Hailey's beauty picks have been the topic of conversation in the beauty realm since 2022, with the viral glazed doughnut and glossy skin craze deriving from her personal agenda. Her influence earned her the title of the most popular beauty icon of 2022.

This season, she has bounced back into the beauty spotlight, for even more positive reasons, after content creator Golloria explained that Hailey personally reached out to her to apologise for Rhode's new blushes not being suitable for her dark skin tone, changed the formula and sent them back to her to approve.

We love an influential and inclusive beauty girlie.