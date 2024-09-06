Simone Ashley debuts sleek beauty transformation

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Simone Ashley has taken the fashion world by storm, successfully forming relationships with brands such as Jacquemus and Victoria Beckham, yet she also has a keen eye for beauty.

The actress, who rapidly ascended the sartorial ranks following her appearance in Netflix’s Bridgerton, took to social media on Thursday to showcase a sleek new hair transformation. Safe to say, it was a far cry from the curling, coiffed updos sported by her onscreen character Kate Sharma.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a moment of glamour while getting ready for a mystery affair. The black and white image pictured the British star with lengthy straightened locks, complete with a middle parting and peppered with flat styling clips.

© Instagram/@simoneashley The Bridgerton actress debuted her lengthy 90s-style locks

Going makeup-free for the selfie, the former Sex Education actress posed candidly, allowing all eyes to fall upon her lustrous hair. Oasis’ beloved track Morning Glory played in the background, nodding to Simone’s exemplary taste for Britpop.

While Simone’s natural hair tends to fall in cascading curls, she has been known to toy with her tresses.

© Instagram/@simoneashley The star opted for a colourbomb creation earlier this summer

Tapping into high summer elegance, the actress added a new hair accessory to her expansive sartorial arsenal earlier this summer.

She paired a green and purple printed headscarf, styled as a bandana, with a bold apple-hued Stussy T-shirt adorned with a frontal colourful graffiti motif. As someone who only flirts with social media, preferring to keep her online presence to a minimum, Simone delighted her loyal fan base with the serene mirror selfie.

© Getty Simone's natural hair features cascading curls

Simone is a big believer in the notion that the devil is in the detail. She elevated her casual attire by hooking a black leather bag over her shoulder, peppering it with adorable, kitsch keychains à la Jane Birkin.

The term stems from the famed actress, who, after co-designing the notorious Hermès Birkin Bag, would playfully decorate its leather exterior with stickers, charms, keychains and ribbons - hence, the term 'Jane Birkninifying.'