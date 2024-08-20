Amelia Spencer's wedding makeup is perfect for demure brides

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



A peachy pink palette with pearly skin is a trend that has stood the test of time when it comes to beauty looks for brides on their big day, and this year is no exception.

If you're looking for inspiration for your wedding day makeup then we would like to suggest Lady Amelia Windsor as a fitting muse. Yes, she married her husband, Greg Mallett, at a stunning sunset ceremony in South Africa over a year ago, but that didn't stop her having some fun with her friend and celebrity MUA, Jacinta Spencer, over the weekend.

In a post shared with her 465K Instagram followers, Jacinta shared a step-by-step tutorial on how to achieve a very demure, very mindful, pink-toned bridal look with Princess Diana's niece, Amelia, as her model.

Jacinta, who has a client list that includes Paris Jackson, Madeline Argy, and Mimi Webb, began by prepping a super glowy, radiant base before adding dimension back into the look with the new Soft Sculpt Makeup Stick from Makeup by Mario and a pop of pigmented liquid blush in shade Baby, a vibrant pink, by Saie Beauty.

On the eyes she kept it really simple with a wash of mushroomy liquid eyeshadow, topped with a dazzling shimmery powder that she applied with her finger for a more intense finish. A sublte, smoked out wing in a deep brown shade added depth to her eyes without overpowering them. Then the pink theme was continued onto the lips which she lined with Lancôme's Lip Shaper in The Tea is Hot, before finishing with a slick of peachy, pink gloss.

© Instagram @jacintaspencer

To finish the look, and arguably our favourite part, Jacinta took a large brush to buff Saie's Glowy Beauty Gel in Rose Glow into Amelia's collar bones for an all over luminous glow - a top tip for any brides-to-be.

We're obsessed but will you be taking notes for your special day?