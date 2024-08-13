Kylie Jenner enters her kitsch nail era with gemstone birthday nails

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Running a billion-dollar business, frequently jetting off across the world and raising two young children? A considerable feat when you have lengthy claws coated in crystals.

Yet, Kylie Jenner remains unbothered. The veteran influencer marked her 27th birthday over the weekend, joined by friends and family to revel in their hyper-luxe celebrations.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared an insight into the opulent celebrations via social media, showcasing snippets of her yacht-bound birthday and various birthday outfits.

Included in the high-octane carousel of celebratory images was a close-up shot of Kylie’s birthday manicure. Known for her adventurous attitude towards nail art, it comes as little surprise that Kylie pulled out all the stops when curating her dream design.

Multicoloured crystals adorned each perfectly almond gel extension. Peridot, ruby, lilac, blossom and aqua teardrops glittered until the red lights of her private jet.

No doubt the work of Kylie’s go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, the colourful concoction added another statement mani to Kylie’s beauty-saturated camera roll.

© Instagram/Kylie Jenner The beauty mogul opted for a gemstone-studded manicure by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt

Last month, the star announced that she had re-entered her ‘fun nail’ era. Opting for delicate blooms crafted by Ganzorigt, Kylie shared a series of nail snaps online, prompting nail enthusiasts to bolt to their nearest salon en masse in the name of florals.

Kylie shares her beloved nail artists with fellow famous faces. Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have also enlisted the help of Ganzorigt on previous occasions. The nail artist ushered Vanessa Hudgens into her Brat Girl summer, treating the actress to a set of lime-green tips in a pointed almond shape.

© Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt Kylie's floral nails © Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt Kylie's insect nails © Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt Kylie's metallic nails

Her expertise was further called upon by Sabrina Carpenter, who performed at Outside Lands Festival 2024 in California with a red of cherry red extension to complement a femme fatale red lip.

With an archive spanning beetle designs, metallics and now, rainbow crystals, whose to say what fingertip fad grips Kylie next.