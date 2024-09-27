Amal Clooney swaps honey blonde hair for autumn chestnut - and it’s so elegant

Amal Clooney can do no wrong in both the fashion and beauty departments.

The human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney is one of the globe's most watched sartorial icons thanks to her effortless grace and top-notch styling choices.

Earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, she once again proved her worth as a global icon by not only donning the most romantic, yellow lace dress by Atelier Versace, but debuted the most elegant Sophia Loren-inspired highlighted blonde hair.

Less than a month later, she's swapped her late-summer blonde for warm autumnal low-lights - and the result is the epitome of elegance

© Adrian Edwards Amal stunned at The Albies in New York last night

The 46-year-old attended the annual Albie awards ceremony in New York last night with her husband George - on the eve of their 10th wedding anniversary.

As always, Amal exuded glamour in a velvet black fitted gown featuring a sculpted V-shaped neckline, a gathered skirt and an elegant train, adding a touch of drama to her showstopping look.

© Taylor Hill Amal debuted stunning autumnal lowlights

Whilst her stellar dress stopped us in our tracks, we were also mesmerised by her brand-new hair do. Wearing her signature long locks down and in 2024's biggest parting trend - the side part - Amal debuted a rich, deep brunette shade with subtle warm highlights, creating a timeless and glamorous look.

A flushed rose-pink cheek and a matte red lip with orange undertones amped up the old Hollywood aesthetic of her attire.

Whilst Amal toying with her hair colour is nothing new, her latest look caught us by surprise as it was earlier month that she debuted her sun-kissed golden highlights.

© @dimitrishair Amal debuted chic blonde highlights earlier this month

Amal’s hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos shared several photos of the glamorous look on social media, captioning them with, "Italian Sophia Loren blow out for Amal Clooney in Venice."

As always she's schooled us in timeless elegance with her fashion and beauty choices and we can't get enough.