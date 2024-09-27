Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney swaps honey blonde hair for autumn chestnut - and it’s so elegant
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)© Arturo Holmes

The human rights lawyer stepped out at The Albies ahead of her 10th wedding anniversary with George Clooney

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Amal Clooney can do no wrong in both the fashion and beauty departments.

The human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney is one of the globe's most watched sartorial icons thanks to her effortless grace and top-notch styling choices. 

Earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, she once again proved her worth as a global icon by not only donning the most romantic, yellow lace dress by Atelier Versace, but debuted the most elegant Sophia Loren-inspired highlighted blonde hair.

Less than a month later, she's swapped her late-summer blonde for warm autumnal low-lights - and the result is the epitome of elegance

Amal Clooney is seen attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at the New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adrian Edwards/GC Images)© Adrian Edwards
Amal stunned at The Albies in New York last night

The 46-year-old attended the annual Albie awards ceremony in New York last night with her husband George - on the eve of their 10th wedding anniversary. 

As always, Amal exuded glamour in a velvet black fitted gown featuring a sculpted V-shaped neckline, a gathered skirt and an elegant train, adding a touch of drama to her showstopping look.

Amal Clooney attends the 2024 Albie Awards presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)© Taylor Hill
Amal debuted stunning autumnal lowlights

Whilst her stellar dress stopped us in our tracks, we were also mesmerised by her brand-new hair do. Wearing her signature long locks down and in 2024's biggest parting trend - the side part - Amal debuted a rich, deep brunette shade with subtle warm highlights, creating a timeless and glamorous look.

A flushed rose-pink cheek and a matte red lip with orange undertones amped up the old Hollywood aesthetic of her attire.

Whilst Amal toying with her hair colour is nothing new, her latest look caught us by surprise as it was earlier month that she debuted her sun-kissed golden highlights.

The lawyer has transformed her look with the chic blonde highlights© @dimitrishair
Amal debuted chic blonde highlights earlier this month

Amal’s hairdresser Dimitris Giannetos shared several photos of the glamorous look on social media, captioning them with, "Italian Sophia Loren blow out for Amal Clooney in Venice."

As always she's schooled us in timeless elegance with her fashion and beauty choices and we can't get enough.

