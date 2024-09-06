Kylie Jenner dazzles with shock hair transformation

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



While everyone else might be hyper-fixating on the y2k aesthetic, Kylie Jenner just took her Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane as she shared a series of snaps to her grid with an iconic teal hair transformation.

For loyal fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the series of snaps she shared with her 4 million Instagram followers instantly transported us back to the days when she ruled social media during her iconic 2010’s “King Kylie” era - and we can’t get enough.

© Instagram @kyliejenner Kylie shocked fans with her latest hair transformation

Posing in her car, in classic King Kylie fashion, the 27-year-old brand founder shared a carousel of pictures that gave a nostalgic nod to her early rise to fame, where her ever-changing hair colour and experimental fashion choices made her stand out from her older sisters.

The mum-of-two, who playfully captioned the images, “Teal the end of time”, also shared a video of her hair transformation to TikTok with a Halloween-themed soundtrack - hinting that this look might be sticking around for the rest of Autumn.

© Jeffrey Mayer Kylie debuted a similar shade of teal at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards during her King Kylie era

Naturally, her comment section was flooded with love from fans, and her celeb pals, with many praising her for bringing back the "King Kylie" look. Although, always one to keep things real, her elder sister, Khloe Kardashian, commented saying, “I’m not falling for this anymore”, hinting at the fact it might actually be a wig. Either way - we can’t wait to see how she styles it.

Khloe’s scepticism isn’t unfounded as this isn’t the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has hinted at the return of her teen aesthetic. This year has been 'the year of teasing a King Kylie comeback' as she previously shared pics of herself in a bubblegum pink wig at the start of the year, and most recently a bleach blonde bob which she captioned, “Did someone say they missed King Kylie?”.

© Instagram @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner's bubblegum pink look

While we are totally here for the hair transformations we will only be officially celebrating the return of King Kylie when she changes her Instagram handle back to the iconic nickname. In the meantime, teal hair for trick-or-treating, anyone?