Here's why Victoria Beckham's contour hack is worth a try

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is determined to make her mark on the beauty industry with her eponymous brand, and judging by the strength of one of her newest product releases, she is set to do just that.

The 49-year-old set up her makeup and skincare line back in 2019, and since then Victoria Beckham Beauty has prided itself on delivering "high-performance beauty solutions", directly inspired by the areas in which VB felt her existing product arsenal was lacking.

Victoria is known for her typically unsmiling pout and sultry smoky eye, but another of her beauty signatures is her sleek contour.

READ: Nicola Peltz's Chanel bowling bag was a surprising Victoria Beckham tribute

For the purpose of sculpting and shaping (as opposed to bronzer's glowy warmth), contour is an old-school makeup artist's trick that plays on optical illusion.

Victoria shared some stills from a previous makeup tutorial, during which she showed fans how she uses her Contour Stylus to reshape her face.

MORE: Victoria Beckham breaks down her makeup routine and this product is her 'all-time favourite'

READ: Victoria Beckham just revived an iconic Spice Girls style moment

Contour Stylus - Victoria Beckham Beauty

With a super slender bullet, this creamy crayon allows for a level of precision that is difficult to achieve with chunkier contour sticks. VB swears by the deep shade 'Sandstone', listed as suitable for "medium to deep skin tones" whereas the reassuringly cool-toned 'Travertine' is my go-to hue for a natural finish. The precise tip encourages sparing application, and these slim strokes blend beautifully with powders and creams alike - ideal for those just venturing into the world of contour. £32.00 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY

Victoria herself swipes two stripes of the Contour Stylus under her cheekbones and on her temples, but the fashion designer also makes full use of the product's defined tip on her nose.

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez twin in outfits borrowed from Victoria Beckham's style manual

READ: Victoria Beckham fans are all saying the same thing about her water skiing outfit

Drawing two lines either side of her bridge, Victoria gave the illusion of a slimmer, longer feature. In an earlier video, she revealed that she always uses her fingers to blend in the product here, ensuring that her bridge remains devoid of colour to emphasise the contrast.

Okay beauty maestro, what's next up on the agenda?