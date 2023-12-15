Harper Beckham’s 'favourite makeup store is Space NK': Here’s what we think she’s buying

Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper is an absolute beauty muse in the making.

The singer-cum-fashion and beauty mogul often professes that her 12-year-old daughter is her “number one” muse, inspiring both her clothing ranges and her makeup line.

“Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate,” she previously told Hello! Fashion, “I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly.”

It appears that Harper is also a beauty obsessive already, just like her mother. In Victoria’s latest cover interview with Allure, she explains, “Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty.

“We were driving past her favorite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favorite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding.’”

But, when your mother is Victoria Beckham, and Victoria Beckham Beauty houses almost everything one could possibly need in the makeup and skincare department - what do you buy from Spack NK?

Considering the shop doesn't stock VBB products, we guessed what Harper Beckham might be buying from her favourite store...

Rare Beauty - Lip Souffle Cream in 'Kindness'

Selena is best friends with Harper's sister-in-law Nicola Peltz

Rare Beauty’s founder is Selena Gomez, AKA, Nicola Peltz Beckham’s ride-or-die, and the duo love a twinning makeup moment with subtle pink-ish nude lip tints. Who doesn’t want to be like their cool older sister and her bestie?

Sweed - Lash Lift Mascara

Sweed Lashes Lash Lift Mascara is a cult-favourite

Though she’s a makeup obsessive, we don’t actually know what Harper wears when she wears it. But we do know she’s a mascara fan after Victoria posted a TikTok of her daughter saying “When someone gets into mummy’s makeup bag.” Therefore instead of using her mum's products and being outed on social media, she’s probably buying her own to do her glam in peace.

Cowshed - Clay Face Mask

© Chris Tubbs Cowshed's products will be right up the future beauty mogul's street

Victoria and David recently gave fans a glimpse into their Cotswolds home which could quite literally have been mistaken for Soho Farmhouse. If we were her, we’d buy Cowshed products and use them at home for the rest of our lives - it will save her a ton on membership fees in future...

Tata Harper... anything

Harper would no doubt love seeing her unique name on the bathroom shelf

Tata Harper to Harper is like Ralph Lauren to me. There’s something so alluring about having your name in the spotlight - though she is in fact famous and I am not (cries in my 9-5 job). Also, it's a luxury clean-beauty brand with an excellent reputation.

Charlotte Tilbury - Magic Cream

Harper is no doubt a fan of the A-list adored brand

Charlotte and Victoria are an iconic duo. Not just because they’re industry legends, but because they’re best friends who are hilarious (remember their cheeky Youtube video last Christmas?). We imagine Charlotte being a ‘cool aunt’ to Harper, and lathering her in lavish products.