Rita Ora debuts two unexpected hair transformations - and wow

If there’s one thing we know to be true about Rita Ora, it's that she changes her hair almost as frequently as she changes her outfits.

In a series of stylish Instagram snaps shared to her 16.2m followers, Rita sported not one but two new hairdos, both just as dreamy as the other.

© Instagram/@ritaora The 33-year-old can clearly pull off any hair colour

The first snap in her 20-image carousel was a close-up selfie of herself wearing a dark brunette wig which had fans flocking to the comment section in excitement, with one follower saying: "The brunette hair looks so good on you" while another said: "You with black hair oh my god yes."

Unfortunately for those aforementioned brunette stans, Rita’s second hair transformation was made using her usual 'bronde'-toned locks and featured a curly bang twist.

The second look saw Rita’s long hair twisted into tight ringlet curls and worn in a half-up-half-down messy bun style. The crème de la crème of the 'do was her clip-in curly bangs, which matched her caramel-hued colouring perfectly.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita's dinner date ensemble was seriously chic

In one image, Rita styled her big and bold hairstyle with a 'piratecore' ensemble, pairing fishnet stockings with knee-high boots, a floaty white dress and a large leather belt.

Proving just how much she loves the look, Rita quick changed into a black latex corset with white frilled trim to perform on stage, the bouncy locks complimenting her popstar energy perfectly.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita added a baby blue-toned eyeshadow look to accentuate her already bold ensemble

Just when we thought she was done with the curls, she styled them one more time for an off-duty supermarket trip. While perusing the ramen aisle, Rita wore a brightly-coloured tartan halterneck crop top and a matching low-rise mini skirt, which she accessorised with a chunky pink belt.

If you’ve ever wondered how Rita (or any celebrity for that matter) gets away with changing their hairstyle almost every week without damaging it, Rita swears by her own hair brand Typebea.

Co-founded with Australian hair expert Anna Lahey, Rita created the brand because she "wanted to create a range and a product that feels like we are finally prioritising our hair in our everyday life." Admittedly, she explained “I’ve had nearly every colour and style. My hair has been bleached, I’ve had extensions, I’ve cut it short. But now my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been."

As Rita just so effortlessly proved, the key to changing up your hair game is all in the product selection.