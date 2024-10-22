Rita Ora's bubble mini skirt and crop top combo is celebrity-approved

If there’s one A-list name that can wear anything and anything and make it look cool, it's British actress and musician, Rita Ora.

Whether she's sporting crystal clad gowns to host The Masked Singer US, prosthetic dinosaur spines on the red carpet or her beloved Maison Margiela Tabi flats with a set of micro-mini sports shorts, Rita’s eclectic wardrobe is seriously unmatched.

Posting to her TikTok account on Monday, the Ask & You Shall Receive singer shared a video of herself dancing with Japanese boy band BE:FIRST Official in possibly the cutest polkadot co-ord we’ve ever seen.

For the fun choreographed video, Rita styled her voluminous mini skirt and matching top with a pair of baby blue Mary-Jane heels, a collection of gold bangles and rings and her signature mermaid-approved long locks out and about. Rita and her film director husband Taika Waititi are currently in Japan for both work and play, with the star performing on-stage just days ago in Tokyo.

The singer's micro mini skirt and crop combo leaned into two of the fashion sphere's most notable trends this past season - bubble skirts and polka dot prints. The set was previously sported by Kaia Gerber's long-term best friend Charlotte Lawrence, who wore the exact same look earlier this year.

H! Fashion's Tania Leslau describes the dotty print as: "Endlessly adaptable, hence their longevity in the trends cycle." continuing on to say: "Polka dots have regained their cutesy persona, inviting all to try the trend with a sprinkling of confetti charm and whimsy sex appeal."

Bubble skirts on the other hand have also seen a rise to sartorial fame over the last few months, analytically described by Tania as: "The fashion equivalent of a party popper - loud, playful, and a little bit extra. They're the sartorial embodiment of "I’m here to have fun, and I don’t care if you judge,” after all, as long as they’re looking, right?"

Evidently, Miss Rita Ora is bang on trend. Not that we ever thought otherwise.