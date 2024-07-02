Rita Ora debuts billowing beach curls in new beauty shot

Not one to skip over sartorial trends, Rita Ora is always willing to experiment with new, cutting-edge looks, be them beauty or fashion.
However, on Tuesday, the singer opted for something a tad more classique than her typically femme fatale aesthetic.
Taking to Instagram to showcase a brand new beauty concoction, the 33-year-old showcased a mane of caramel-toned beach waves, boasting volume only we mere mortals could ever dream of. Considering her fun-fuelled (most probably mud-clad) week at Glastonbury Festival, it comes as little surprise that Rita was craving a beauty revamp.
The singer, while advising her legion of followers to ‘SLAY your day and the rest of the week,’ snapped uber-glam selfies from multiple angles, ensuring spectators could witness her luscious locks in all their glory.
An operatic makeup blend complemented the luminescent blowdry. A flawless complexion, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, a nude matte lip and a perfect eyebrow highlighted the singer’s famous features to perfection.
The series of images further showed off a series of contrasting outfit changes worn by the singer, from a simple white tank top to a flapper-style gold sequin dress complete with a cream fishnet shawl. A black crochet halterneck number also made an appearance.
If Rita’s go-to mermaid waves were your ‘do of choice, then not to fear. The singer included a selfie replete with carefully coiled siren curls that shaped a radiant makeup look centring an Eighties blue eyeshadow blend.
A graphic, distressed band tee tank and a frosting of chunky silver jewels complete the aesthetic, making for a wholly Noughties ensemble for fans to take inspiration from.
Moreover, a diamond studded choker and low-slung cargo trousers topped off the singer’s on-set attire, which ranged from rock chick supremo to glamourpuss princess.