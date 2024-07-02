Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora debuts billowing beach curls in new beauty shot
Digital Cover beauty-trends© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Rita Ora debuts billowing beach curls in new beauty shot

The singer ditched her default mermaid locks for something a touch more Seventies-inspired

Tania Leslau
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Not one to skip over sartorial trends, Rita Ora is always willing to experiment with new, cutting-edge looks, be them beauty or fashion.

However, on Tuesday, the singer opted for something a tad more classique than her typically femme fatale aesthetic. 

Taking to Instagram to showcase a brand new beauty concoction, the 33-year-old showcased a mane of caramel-toned beach waves, boasting volume only we mere mortals could ever dream of. Considering her fun-fuelled (most probably mud-clad) week at Glastonbury Festival, it comes as little surprise that Rita was craving a beauty revamp. 

The singer, while advising her legion of followers to ‘SLAY your day and the rest of the week,’ snapped uber-glam selfies from multiple angles, ensuring spectators could witness her luscious locks in all their glory.

The star typically opts for a cascading mermaid wave © Instagram/Rita Ora
The star typically opts for a cascading mermaid wave

An operatic makeup blend complemented the luminescent blowdry. A flawless complexion, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, a nude matte lip and a perfect eyebrow highlighted the singer’s famous features to perfection. 

The series of images further showed off a series of contrasting outfit changes worn by the singer, from a simple white tank top to a flapper-style gold sequin dress complete with a cream fishnet shawl. A black crochet halterneck number also made an appearance.

If Rita’s go-to mermaid waves were your ‘do of choice, then not to fear. The singer included a selfie replete with carefully coiled siren curls that shaped a radiant makeup look centring an Eighties blue eyeshadow blend.

A graphic, distressed band tee tank and a frosting of chunky silver jewels complete the aesthetic, making for a wholly Noughties ensemble for fans to take inspiration from. 

Moreover, a diamond studded choker and low-slung cargo trousers topped off the singer’s on-set attire, which ranged from rock chick supremo to glamourpuss princess. 

