Rita Ora just brought back this classic '50s housewife' hairstyle

Rita Ora has joined a cohort of celebs in launching her own beauty brand, TYPEBEA. The singer and actress is currently 'down-under' in Sydney to celebrate the launch of the luxe hair products and make no mistake about it, she looked phenomenal.

Routinely switching up her look is second nature to Rita - it was only last week the 33-year-old debuted a buttercup blonde fringe along with Zendaya and Rihanna. But, her recent look is one of our favourites so far.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita Ora celebrated the launch of TYPEBEA in Australia

Dressed in a figure-hugging asymmetric black dress, Rita looked positively glowing as she celebrated her new haircare line and sat in what looks like a chair made of hair - yes you did read that correctly. Having recently cut her hair short, it's clear she's embracing her chin-skimming locks and went for a 1950s-inspired blowdry.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita Ora took some glam shots as she got ready for the launch of her haircare brand

Although we didn't see, to get this level of volume in shorter hair, it's likely Rita used heated rollers. These create fullness and height at the roots, making flat, fine hair super voluminous and luxe-looking and these retro hair tools are coming back into fashion.

Beloved by session stylists in the beauty industry, heated rollers are incredibly easy to use once you know how. Never tried heated rollers before and want to recreate Rita's glamorous look? It's all about sectioning the hair and putting the heated roller in neatly. According to Sam McKnight, the man behind Kate Moss and Princess Diana's hair, after drying your hair thoroughly, " Make sure you are lifting the hair at the root as you roll so that when you roll to the roots you keep all the lift and volume."

Keeping your rollers in for as long as possible is key, says Sam. "Once all the hair has been rolled, leave to cool completely. As long as you can. That’s one of the most important things - don’t take it out while it’s still warm. When hair is hot/warm you can change the shape and once it cools it sets and will hold. But if you take it out before it’s cool you will take out all the volume."