Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora's zip-up Adidas jacket dress is perfect for the lazy fashion gals
Subscribe
Rita Ora's zip-up Adidas jacket dress is perfect for the lazy fashion gals
Rita Ora is seen on July 8, 2024 in New York, NY© Gotham

Rita Ora's zip-up Adidas jacket dress is perfect for the lazy fashion gals

The It-Brit wore a full look from Avavav's SS25 collection to dance on Instagram with Japanese musical group, Avantgardey

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When it comes to off-duty style, nothing beats a casually comfortable yet chic look. 

Proving just how stylish a jacket dress can be is everyone’s favourite fashion mogul and It-Brit, Rita Ora

Currently in Japan with her film director husband Taika Waititi, Rita is taking every opportunity to capture content in a slew of stylish ensembles. 

View post on Instagram
 

Posting to her 16.2m Instagram followers just yesterday, the singer and actress shared a video of herself and Japanese musical group Avantgardey singing and dancing to her hit track Ask & You Shall Recieve

In the video, Rita can be seen wearing a vibrant red Adidas tracksuit jacket from Avavav’s recent Spring/Summer 2025 collaboration collection. 

Far from your usual run-of-the-mill jacket dress, Rita’s racy red ensemble mimicked Adidas’ famed tracksuit jacket, featuring the brand's three-stripe motif up each size of the sleeve, a long zip up the front, white ribbed cuffs and multiple zip features to create a skirt like feature.

AVAVAV red jacket dress from the SS25 collection© Launchmetrics
Rita wore the full look from the SS25 collection

Rita styled the sporty look with a pair of reconstructed Adidas sneaker pumps, also from the recent Avavav SS25 collection, a stack of chunky necklaces and a selection of silver metal rings. 

To complete the fiercely fun combo, Rita wore her long mermaid locks out with a middle parting while her barely-there makeup look matched the off-duty aesthetic. 

Sports jackets on a whole seem to be circulating in the fashion realm at the moment, Dua Lipa recently styled a red and black version with a leather midi skirt and red heels for a day out in NYC while the OG fashion queen, Princess Diana was often seen donning various sporty jacket outfits

@ritaora

Ask & You Shall @BE:FIRST Official 💕🇯🇵 #japan #ritaora #befirst

♬ Ask & You Shall Receive - Rita Ora

The casually cool look comes just days after she posted a TikTok dancing to the same song in the world's cutest polka dot bubble mini skirt and matching crop top co-ord which leads fans of Rita and her wardrobe to believe that she likely has a check-in suitcase filled to the brim with enviable outfits waiting for an Insta moment of their own.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More