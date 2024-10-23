Rita Ora's zip-up Adidas jacket dress is perfect for the lazy fashion gals

When it comes to off-duty style, nothing beats a casually comfortable yet chic look.

Proving just how stylish a jacket dress can be is everyone’s favourite fashion mogul and It-Brit, Rita Ora.

Currently in Japan with her film director husband Taika Waititi, Rita is taking every opportunity to capture content in a slew of stylish ensembles.

Posting to her 16.2m Instagram followers just yesterday, the singer and actress shared a video of herself and Japanese musical group Avantgardey singing and dancing to her hit track Ask & You Shall Recieve.

In the video, Rita can be seen wearing a vibrant red Adidas tracksuit jacket from Avavav’s recent Spring/Summer 2025 collaboration collection.

Far from your usual run-of-the-mill jacket dress, Rita’s racy red ensemble mimicked Adidas’ famed tracksuit jacket, featuring the brand's three-stripe motif up each size of the sleeve, a long zip up the front, white ribbed cuffs and multiple zip features to create a skirt like feature.

© Launchmetrics Rita wore the full look from the SS25 collection

Rita styled the sporty look with a pair of reconstructed Adidas sneaker pumps, also from the recent Avavav SS25 collection, a stack of chunky necklaces and a selection of silver metal rings.

To complete the fiercely fun combo, Rita wore her long mermaid locks out with a middle parting while her barely-there makeup look matched the off-duty aesthetic.

Sports jackets on a whole seem to be circulating in the fashion realm at the moment, Dua Lipa recently styled a red and black version with a leather midi skirt and red heels for a day out in NYC while the OG fashion queen, Princess Diana was often seen donning various sporty jacket outfits.

The casually cool look comes just days after she posted a TikTok dancing to the same song in the world's cutest polka dot bubble mini skirt and matching crop top co-ord which leads fans of Rita and her wardrobe to believe that she likely has a check-in suitcase filled to the brim with enviable outfits waiting for an Insta moment of their own.