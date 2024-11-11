MTV EMA Awards 2024: 10 best beauty looks

Sunday night was a momentous occasion for those in the music world, famed faces from across the globe all coming together to celebrate the best of the best at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024.

Rita Ora, Raye, Tyla and Maya Jama were among just a few of the names in attendance for the evening, all of whom unsurprisingly dressed to impress.

As every fashion obsessive knows, no red carpet ensemble is complete without a facebeat to match. From sun-kissed glowing skin and classic winged liner looks to glossy red lips and fluttery eyelash extensions, this year's EMA Awards was ripe in enviable beauty looks, each and every one of them is perfect for the party season ahead.

H! Fashion zooms in on the best beauty looks at this year’s MTV EMA awards:

© Daniele Venturelli Rita Ora Though the official host for the evening Rita Ora changed multiple times throughout the night, it was her red carpet glam that had us swooning. Opting for a soft pink-toned matte lip look and sun-kissed skin, Rita traded in her usual bold-glamour go-to for something simple. To accentuate her eyes she added a few fluttery long lashes to the outer corners, elegantly accentuating her dark brown eyes.

© Daniele Venturelli Maya Jama If there's one thing we know to be true about It-Brit Maya Jama, it's that she has a go-to makeup look that never fails to impress. Lining her eyes with a sharp black winged liner and an accenting waterline smudge, the Love Island host perfected a simple yet effortless glam look.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Vick Hope Subtle elegance was clearly the brief for Vick Hope's dreamy makup and hair combo. Opting for a glowing skin base with feature-accenting highlighter, a glossy brown lip and a hunt of white eyeliner on the inner corner of her eyes, Vick radiated modern glam.



© Daniele Venturelli Leomie Anderson Model Leomie Anderson made a case for glowy skin and a subtle smokey eye on the red carpet. She accentuated her plump lips with a dark brown liner and clear gloss combo which twinkled under the light.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Raye Before taking home the award for Best UK and Ireland Act, Raye took to the red carpet in a dreamy burnt orange dress, with glam to match. The singer chose to keep things subtle yet elegant, lining her eyes with a set of false lashes and a lick of black eyeliner while her pout was layered in a deep brown shade of gloss.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Molly Marsh Former Love Island star Molly Marsh decided on an eye-catching glossy red lip look for her red carpet appearance. She paired the bold colourway with full-coverage foundation, a lick of black mascara and a subtle swatch of rosy-toned blush on the apples of her cheeks.