Hailey Bieber’s faux freckles warrant It-girl status

At this point, we need to be on constant alert for when a new Hailey Bieber post drops. If she's not giving us manicure FOMO, she's inspiring our next makeup look.

In a new carousel of images posted from her husband Justin Bieber's Instagram account, the new parents looked happier than ever. In the loved-up snaps Hailey's skin still has that glazed-doughnut glow but her faux freckles are what really caught our attention. Sometimes its the a simple things that can really elevate your glam, and the Rhode Skin founder has become the master of this.

© @justinbeiber Hailey and Justin Bieber in loved-up images

How to achieve Hailey Bieber's Faux Freckles

As a beauty obsessed team, we've found the exact freckle pencil you need to replicate Hailey's cool-girl look. Earlier in the month, the beauty founder posted a detailed GRWM for her 'Cinnamon girl' makeup, a sun-kissed bronzed look, and we spotted the essential product.

© @justinbieber Hailey Bieber's enviable faux freckles

In the video, she goes through her whole espresso glam. The star of the show comes from a terracotta or cinnamon-toned blush, which added a sun-kissed warmth to the cheeks. Of course, Hailey used the viral Rhode 'Pocket Blush' in the shade 'Toasted Teddy' to achieve this look. With an angled fluffy brush, she swept the product high on her cheekbones and across the bridge of her nose for that fresh, flushed effect.

But, it wouldn't be a Hailey-approved look without some faux freckles. The beauty muse used Beaubble's 'Berry Freckled Pen' and created the easiest, most natural-looking faux freckles ever. She applied a few dots of freckle product to her finger, then patted it across her cheeks. You can also apply the product directly to your face and pat it until it blends in.

Although this is Hailey's product of choice, there are other options. You can use freckle tint, like Lottie London's 'Freckle Tint Light.' With this, you dot the tint onto your face, then dab with your fingers or a blending sponge. For a natural look, set it with translucent powder. Or try self-tanner; apply the product to a spoolie or brush, then apply the freckles to areas you want to look sun-kissed. Press the freckles into your skin with your fingers, let it develop, then rinse.

To finish off her eye look, the American It-girl went for a subtle natural glam, using a light brown MAC eyeshadow and the Westman Atelier 'Eye Want You' Mascara to make her eyes pop. To achieve her signature fluffy eyebrows, Hailey used none other than Anastasia Beverly Hills' viral 'Brow Freeze.'

For a product that will upgrade any simple glam look, grab your freckle pens.