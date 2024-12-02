Hailey Bieber just shared a detailed breakdown of her viral 'cinnamon girl' makeup

Hailey Bieber is our ultimate beauty muse of 2024. The Rhode founder is the genius behind the viral strawberry girl makeup and glazed donut skin that made waves in the beauty scene. Now, Hailey has given us yet another makeup trend to obsess over. Enter: 'Cinnamon Girl' Makeup

Inspired by her homemade cinnamon buns and birthday 'Cinnamon Roll' Lip Peptide treatment release, Hailey's 'Cinnamon girl' glam is the epitome of effortless, warm-toned beauty that's perfect for the festive season.

In a TikTok video, the beauty muse gave fans a super detailed step-by-step of her viral spiced-brown glam, and there are also some interesting non-Rhode products featured that are Hailey-approved. Keep reading for all her tips...

How To Achieve Hailey Bieber's 'Cinnamon Girl' Makeup

Skincare Prep: Dewy Base

Of course, Hailey started by creating her signature radiant, hydrated base. She prepped her skin with Rhode's viral 'Glazing Milk Toner,' a lightweight essence that boosts barrier function and provides immediate, luminous hydration. She rubbed the product into her skin before moving on to the next step. Then the beauty founder used Rhode's new 'Barrier Butter,' an intensive moisture balm to add deep hydration to her skin.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber stuns in signature 'Cinnamon Girl' makeup

Warm Contour and Bronzer

For the cinnamon warmth, Hailey opted for the Tom Ford 'Beauty's Contour' stick, which has a neutral-to-warm undertone. She applied it lightly to the cheekbones, temples, and jawline, blending for a soft, sculpted look. To bring some brightness back to under eyes, she chose the Kosas 'Revealer Super Creamy and Brightening Concealer.' She later sealed her concealer with the Laura Mercier setting powder.

Foundation Hack

Now, this foundation step caught us all by surprise but after thinking about it, it makes complete sense. Hailey swiped the Dior Beauty foundation stick onto the back of her hands and then applied a few drops of the Rhode 'Glazing Milk' Toner. Next, she mixed the products together on the back of her hands with a brush and then dabbed it on to her face. By mixing in the 'Glazing Milk' with your foundation, you get a further boost of hydration and the perfect Hailey-approved 'glazed donut' glam.

Terracotta Blush

The star of the show comes from a terracotta or cinnamon-toned blush, adding a sun-kissed warmth to the cheeks. Of course, Hailey used the viral Rhode 'Pocket Blush' in the shade 'Toasted Teddy' to achieve this look. With an angled fluffy brush, she swept the product high on her cheekbones and across the bridge of her nose for that fresh, flushed effect.

Soft Eyes, Fluffy Brows and Faux Freckles

It wouldn't be a Hailey Bieber look without some faux freckles. The beauty muse selected the Beaubble 'Berry Freckled Pen' and created the easiest, most natural-looking faux freckles ever. For her eye look, the American It-girl went for a subtle natural glam, using a light brown MAC eyeshadow and the Westman Atelier 'Eye Want You' Mascara to make her eyes pop. To achieve her signature fluffy eyebrows, Hailey used none other than Anastasia Beverly Hills' viral 'Brow Freeze.'

© @nailsbyzola Hailey dazzled at her 28th birthday bash

Cinnamon lips

She then lined her lips with a brown lip liner, which many fans have speculated is an unreleased Rhode liner, and she also swiped her fingers over the product to create a blurring effect. Then Hailey applied the 'Pocket Blush' in 'Sleepy Girl' over her lips to fill in the rest of the area. Last but not least, she applied the 'Peptide Lip Tint' in 'Cinnamon Roll' to complete the warm lip combo. Hailey's special birthday lip product release is a shimmery gloss with a spiced brown hue.

Glow to finish

To tie it all together, the Rhode founder added a touch of highlighter to the high points of her face—cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and cupid’s bow—for that signature lit-from-within glow.

Thanks to Hailey, 'Cinnamon girl' makeup has never been so easy to recreate...