Hailey Bieber's 'Dirty Martini' birthday nails are so on-trend

At this point, we have to be on constant alert for whenever Hailey Bieber posts a manicure inspo picture From "cinnamon-roll" to glazed donut, Hailey has been our reference every time we enter the nail shop.

ICYMI: The beauty brand owner celebrated her 28th birthday on November 22, and brought together some of her closest friends for a special birthday bash. On Instagram, she posted a carousel of images featuring a tower of espresso martinis and a cake that said "28...tini" in black icing. See what she did there?

The It-girl loves martinis so much that she themed her entire birthday bash around it, right down to her fingernails. We couldn't help but notice the striking cocktail-inspired manicure as soon as it popped up on our 'For You Page. Of course, the genius behind this artistic design is Hailey's beloved nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt aka @nailsbyzola. She posted a picture on Instagram of Hailey in her sultry black birthday 'fit holding a martini glass, with her birthday mani on full display.

© @nailsbyzola Hailey Bieber's baby blue "tini" manicure

Zola opted for Hailey's signature almond-shaped, medium-length nails but they were painted a soft baby blue hue. At first glance, it's not easy to see but if you zoom in on the images, each finger has a metallic chrome effect. The celebrity manicurist also added some intricate nail art - little olives just like the ones floating in her glass on her pinky and middle finger. For her special day, Hailey diverted from her usual neutral nail palette and brought some colourful fun to her mani.

© @nailsbyzola Hailey Bieber stuns at her 28th birthday bash

How to re-create Hailey Bieber's 'Dirty Martini' nails

Zola is yet to post the specific details of this playful mani-moment, but if you want to replicate Hailey's cocktail-inspired birthday nails, consider OPI's It’s a Boy! or *Verified* shades. The pale chrome blue shade could be a perfect choice for Christmas Day or party season as a whole.

Recreating the tiny olives swimming in the glass is where it gets a little bit tricky. You need to have a steady hand and a lot of patience to create this intricate design. Select an olive-green nail polish for the outer base and then use an orange or reddish-brown polish on a dotting tool to draw a small dot.

The Rhode Skin founder's celebratory look was completed with her usual effortless glam. She wore her glossy brown tresses in a half-up, half-down style, slicked back to perfection. She also looked as dewy and glowy as ever, and swiped a reddish-brown blush on the apples of her cheeks for a winter flush. To pull the look together, she replicated the brown hues of her blush and created a similar shade for a glossy lip.

Thanks, Hailey, for another mani-moment for our mood board.