How to get Glinda’s flawless "toss-toss" hair from Wicked

If you're still poring over the intricate beauty and costume details in Wicked, you're not alone. From Cynthia Erivo's flawless Elphaba-inspired acrylic nails to Ariana Grande's perfect pink-toned Glinda makeup palette - we are still obsessed.

However, one detail we haven't seen enough hype around is Glinda's ethereal locks. The "toss-toss" Queen herself, Ariana, actually dyed her signature brown hair blonde to feel more connected to the bubbly character on and off-screen.

© @arianagrande Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on the set of Wicked

The man behind Glinda's signature hair-do and the pop princess's dyed tresses is Gabor Kerekes. The expert has a successful career in editorial hairdressing but in recent years he has focused on creating iconic styles for film and TV.

Dying your hair like Ariana is a bit more complex and a long-term commitment, but you can still recreate Glinda's signature hairstyle from the comfort of your own home. To achieve the Good Witch's bouncy curls, follow these simple TikTok-approved steps:

How to re-create Galinda's hair in Wicked

Curl, Curl, Curl

You can use any hair curler to create these bouncy tresses but to make a tight ringlet curl - the Dyson Airwrap is a good choice. After you have completed each section, use large rollers and pin each section up on the top of your head. Let the big curls sit for about 30 minutes and gently brush them out to soften and drop the ringlets for an effortless flow.

Side Part and Twist

The most intricate part of part of Galinda's hair-do is the ﻿﻿twisted section that gives off a braided look. First, create a side part with a fine-tooth comb. Create the iconic style by sectioning the front stands of your hair into three parts and twisting each section. Do this exact same thing on the other side of your head. Then pin the twisted sections back to secure them in place.

The Money Piece

In some scenes, Galinda has a front curl flowing freely whilst the rest are pinned back. We're calling them her 'money piece.' These small pieces of hair frame the face. If you want to achieve this look just leave an extra strand of hair out. Ensure the front curls sit flat to the head by using clips if necessary.

Finishing Touches

Before you leave the house, use a strong-hold hair spray to keep the curls in place. Ensure the hair-do is styled to perfection by doing the iconic toss-toss with your finished look before leaving the house.

By following these easy steps, you can achieve a magical and accurate Glinda-inspired hairstyle.