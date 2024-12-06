Wicked: 5 musicals to watch if you loved Ariana Grande's record-breaking movie

If Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's spellbinding performances in Wicked left you craving more musical magic, you're in for a treat.

Here are five enchanting musical films that capture the essence of Wicked's allure, each offering a unique journey into fantastical worlds and unforgettable melodies.

Into the Woods (2014)

© Walt Disney Pictures Meryl Streep in Into The Woods

Directed by Rob Marshall, Into the Woods intertwines beloved fairy tales, bringing together characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack from the beanstalk legend.

Their stories converge as they venture into the mysterious woods, each pursuing personal desires. The film delves into themes of ambition, consequence, and the grey areas between good and evil.

With a stellar cast including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and James Corden, and a captivating score by Stephen Sondheim, it offers a darker, more mature twist on classic tales. Fans of the hit musical film Wicked will appreciate Into the Woods' charm, music, and setting.

And, who doesn't love a movie starring Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt? Those two go together like tea and biscuits.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

© Warner Bros. Pictures Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz

The timeless classic that inspired Wicked, The Wizard of Oz follows Dorothy Gale's journey from Kansas to the magical land of Oz. Accompanied by the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, she seeks the Wizard to find her way home.

This film introduces iconic characters and settings that Wicked reimagines, providing a rich backstory to the witches of Oz (and the Wizard). Its enduring charm, iconic songs like "Over the Rainbow", and vibrant Technicolor scenes make it essential viewing for any Wicked enthusiast.

The Wiz (1978)

© Universal Pictures Michael Jackson in The Wiz

A soulful retelling of L. Frank Baum's classic, The Wiz features an all-Black cast, with Diana Ross as Dorothy and Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow.

Set in a fantastical version of New York City, this adaptation infuses the original story with R&B, soul, and pop music, offering a fresh and culturally rich perspective. The music in this movie is incredible and unlike anything you'll hear from any other musical.

Its unique take on the Oz narrative and infectious energy make it a delightful companion to Ariana Grande's Wicked.

Frozen (2013)

© Walt Disney Pictures Frozen is one of the most popular musicals of all time

Since its release in 2013, Disney's Frozen has become a mainstay in pretty much every home with young children worldwide.

The film tells the story of two royal sisters, Elsa and Anna, navigating love, fear, and acceptance in the face of Elsa's uncontrollable ice powers. The film explores themes of misunderstood abilities and the bond between sisters, much like Wicked's focus on Elphaba and Glinda's complex relationship.

With its powerful ballads, especially "Let It Go" (sung by the 'wickedly' talented Idina Menzel) and stunning animation, Frozen resonates with Wicked fans who appreciate stories of sisterhood, inner strength, and acceptance.

Maleficent (2014)

© Walt Disney Pictures Angelina Jolie as Maleficent

Maleficent is very similar to Wicked in the sense that it's a reimagined perspective of the classic Sleeping Beauty tale, focusing on the titular character portrayed by Angelina Jolie.

It delves into Maleficent's backstory, revealing the events that led to her transformation into a vengeful witch. The film highlights themes of betrayal, love, and redemption, much like Wicked's exploration of the Wicked Witch's misunderstood nature.

Its beautiful visuals, wonderful music and emotional depth provide a captivating experience for those who want to know more about the backstories of classic movie villains such as Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent and the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.

Each of these films offers a unique blend of music, fantasy, and storytelling that complements the enchanting world of Wicked.

Whether through reimagined fairy tales, misunderstood villains, or journeys of self-discovery, they provide the perfect follow-up for fans seeking more magical narratives and beautiful musical numbers.