Cynthia Erivo used these exact eyelashes to get Elphaba’s ‘Wicked’ eyes

The whole world is obsessed with Wicked right now. Even though the film was released three weeks ago, we are still poring over all the little details - from Ariana Grande's elegant ball gowns to Cynthia Erivo's intricate acrylic nails and bold green glam.

The genius behind Elphaba's sculpted base and intricate palette was expert makeup and prosthetic artist, Alice Jones. On Instagram, the MUA shared the highly anticipated makeup breakdown, with the exact details of how she achieved this Wicked eyeshadow and eyelash look - and believe it or not, it's so affordable. Get your notepads ready...

In a surprising move, Alice used drug-store eyelashes to achieve Elphaba's striking yet natural fluffy look. She wrote, "Finishing with my all time favourite individual lashes by Ardell “3D faux mink - multi dimensional.” These individual lashes from the super affordable are designed to add subtle volume and length. Adding these natural extensions really emphasised how sweet and bright eyed young Elphaba was at the start of the film.

© @alice_hmua Elphaba's 'Wicked' green glam up close

In order to achieve Elphaba's infamous green skin, Alice had to airbrush Cynthia's face which would cover her tattooed eyebrows. So to make them pop, she selected a range of brow pencils. The MUA detailed: "I used the Hourglass 'Micro Brow Pencil' and the Glossier 'Brow Pen' to draw in the hairs, the two products combined gave a nice effect. Cynthia has incredible bone structure and eyes to work with." Her aim was to keep the eye makeup looking dimensional and also harmonious with the green base without looking like an over the top glam eyeshadow - even though it essentially is.

© @alice_hma Cynthia Erivo's 'Wicked' freckles

For the eyeshadow, she used MAC Cosmetics 'What’s The Wifi,' which is a bright lime green shade, on her eyelids and also lightly on the brow bone. "Then I contoured Cynthia’s eye socket and defined the lash lines with the two matte greens from the Morphe X Ashlee Strong palette, " Alice shared. The mixture of bright and dark tones combined was a specific choice and "really made her eyes pop."

Although it's hard to spot on the big screen, Elphaba also had smoky buffed out eyeliner on her waterline. The expert makeup artist shared, "I found a creamy, budge proof Kajal pencil from Rimmel in the shade 'Smoked Emerald' and used this on Cynthia’s waterline and tight line. I preferred this super dark green for emphasis around the eyes rather than a harsh black."

If you want to look like Elphaba, it turns out that all you have to do is simply walk into your nearest Boots...